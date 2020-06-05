Racerhead #23

The 250SX class saw a repeat win by Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha's Shane McElrath, with teammate Colt Nichols looking like the contender he was last year with a runner-up finish. With GEICO Honda's Chase Sexton crashing and then having to scratch out a fourth-place finish, we have a whole new title bout in the 250SX East Region. Sexton won't have to wait long for a shot at redemption—Sunday's race is another 250SX East round.

Elsewhere, the motorcycling world is getting back up and racing. By all accounts, the OEMs are having a wonderful year, as the coronavirus situation has had a silver lining to it: people are buying motorcycles in unexpected numbers. Maybe it's because everyone was forced to focus on the things they can do on their own, which is why the mountain bike market is also having a banner year. And a friend of mine in the aftermarket business says that products are flying off the shelves. We all want this COVID-19 thing to go away, but we also hope this surge in motorcycling keeps going.

And while Monster Energy AMA Supercross is sprinting toward its conclusion at Rice-Eccles Stadium, I know that the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and MXGP in Europe are still sorting out plans to soon be up and running. The problem MXGP is having is international, as each country they go to has different safety practices and protocols. Here in the U.S. we have to wait and watch each state as they relax restrictions. Whereas supercross, which was already up and running before the coronavirus hit, is running its final races without fans, it would be tough for MXGP and Pro Motocross to do likewise. As a result, both series are seeking the right places to have a cohesive series up and running later on in the summer.

Which is what brought me to South Carolina to visit my old friend Hank "Was Hammerin' but Now Li’l Hawk" Moree's place. He's got an amazing facility in Society Hill that dates back to the early eighties when he was a top prospect. His father brought in renowned track builder John Savitski to build a very good and sandy racetrack for him and friends like Damon Bradshaw, Larry Ward, and later on Zach Osborne to train and race. The place is also big enough to host a GNCC, which it did last weekend, won by Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki’s Josh Strang, who stopped Kailub Russell's four-race winning streak in the process. Moree stopped racing back in 1992, electing to go to college and start a career in business with his father, but he's never lost touch with the sport. South Carolina happens to be one of the states that has relaxed its regulations enough to allow for a gathering like the one last weekend for Camp Coker Bullet GNCC. (It's called the Bullet because the Moree property is also an amazing target-shooting destination, with multiple courses for target-shooting sportsmen and sportswomen.) I was very impressed with the place, and while hosting a Pro Motocross race there anytime soon would be a challenge, it's nice to know there's another Southeast option moving forward, should any traditional tracks not be able to go later this summer. I also got to watch Wednesday's race with Hank and his family, and we enjoyed an epic bench-racing session. He was the 1981 AMA Youth National Champion in the 51cc class, so you'll be hearing more from him in our Before Loretta's series gets around to the Mini Nationals.

There was more good news in the turnout at the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC, as another massive crowd of riders turned out to race. And it's not just South Carolina, as I'm hearing more and more about huge turnouts at everything from local races to Loretta Lynn's Regionals, which are up and running full steam all over the country. Well, many parts of the country. Others have not been quite as fortunate, as each state has its own timetable for reopening for business. We spotted a newspaper article about one such situation in Massachusetts. MX Twenty-Three is a practice facility located in Brookfield, and the owner, Daniel Plourde, has been trying to open for business for the past three months.

“I’ve got to make a living. I’ve been closed for three months and I have bills to pay,” said Plourde to a local newspaper. “The golf courses are open. If politicians rode motocross, you know the tracks would be open right now. The golf courses are open because politicians golf.”

Of course, Massachusetts is also the home of The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts, which has held Pro Motocross races almost every year since 1976. Right now, the 2020 race is up in the air, just like MX MX Twenty-Three’s reopening, and many other racing facilities around the country. It's all made for a lot of headaches, planning, backup planning, and more backup planning. The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship schedule must be up to Plan M by now as promoters and racetracks await word that it's safe to race. We don't have all the answers now, but I do know the series will open on July 18 at Ironman Raceway in Indiana and not run any later than the first weekend of October. Or at least I hope I know. Things might have changed in the time it took me to type this sentence.

For now, we are fortunate to have AMA Supercross up and running. I commend all the people out there making the most of the times in Utah—the amount of mountain-bike selfies people are posting is going to break Instagram—and I look forward to seeing how this whole thing ends. And then the next thing to begin!