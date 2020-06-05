We didn’t have any racing for a long time but now, NOW we have so much racing we don’t know what to do with it! Just two days after round 11 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross, we’ve got round 12. I mean, did you hear that this was the first ever supercross on a Wednesday? I think I did, a time or two.

The track was a million times better than it was on Sunday, partly due to the temperature outside, partly due to racing at night, party due to design and also I’m sure the track crew also learned a little bit from the first race to the second. The long whoop section was tough for sure and lots of guys had problems there. The whoops were the most challenging part of the track and guys could make or lose a couple seconds a lap there. There was also an obstacle that only the elite guys could do and if you’ve been a reader of this column over the years, then you know I love that stuff.

Let’s touch on some uppers and downers from Wednesday’s race, yeah?

UPPERS

Webb and ET3: Well Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac were really the winners from Wednesday’s race, right? Webb ACTUALLY won the race but Tomac, man, he was buried off the start and came up to challenge Webb for the lead when the checkers flew. So, yeah both of those guys have got to be stoked with the race. Tomac has passed Ken Roczen, his main title rival, twice in two mains and he’s been even with Webb on points with the number of aces winding down. Both riders have to be very happy with their race and through two rounds, they’ve been awesome.

Osborne:Zach Osborne is a winner also. Yes, he got third but he led 20 laps of the damn thing before getting sucked up by ET and Webb. It was the best performance in Zach’s 450 career and he came so close to winning the thing, he’s got to be stoked.

Mookie Fever:Malcolm Stewart was awesome. He won his first ever 450SX heat, he was amazing in the whoops most times and when he fell in the first lap, it was like “Awww man, there goes a good result for Mookie”…except he got up and on a tricky track, raced all the way to seventh! He was on fire and it was a great ride. Nice work for the two-seven.