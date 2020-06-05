The 13th round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Sunday, June 7, at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. EST/11:30 a.m. PST on NBC Sports Gold.
NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of Salt Lake City 3 beginning at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST on Sunday. It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold. Both qualifying and the night show program will be available to watch on NBC Sports Gold.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|275
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|262
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|246
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|225
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|208
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|140
|2
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|140
|3
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|118
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|105
|5
|
R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|80
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|135
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|128
|3
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|122
|4
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|110
|5
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|98
Rice-Eccles Stadium
451 1400 E
Salt Lake City, Utah 84112
Practice & Qualifying — 2:30 p.m. EST
Main Event — 5 p.m. EST