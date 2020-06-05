Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen was on fire in the first half of the Salt Lake City 2 Supercross on Wednesday night, until he wasn’t. His gamble with the inside gate pick didn’t work, so he was forced to make moves through traffic, which he did, and quickly, even pulling ahead of title rival Eli Tomac in the whoops. He lost pace and ground in the second half of the race, though, going from his best lap of the race, a 45.756 on lap seven, to the 48-second range on laps 20-17.

Said Roczen via a Honda HRC press release yesterday:

“I’m feeling good on the bike and had a good heat race, but obviously I’m having issues that prevent me from keeping it going. I’m trying to figure it out and do my best to come back stronger. This thing isn’t over yet, but obviously fifth place is not where we want to be. The main goal is to try to be better, and especially get a better start; I took a chance going to the very inside on the start gate and that didn’t work out. I’m going to rest and recover, and I look forward to trying our best in the next race.”

What are the issues that Roczen speaks of? He clarified in an Instagram post today.