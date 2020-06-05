Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb snagged his second win of 2020 and his ninth career premier class win on Wednesday night when he held off a late charge from Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac. Both riders had to put late passes on Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne who led 20 of the 27 laps and held on for the final spot on the podium.

All three riders spoke with the media in a Zoom press conference call after the race, hosted by NBC Sports’ Daniel Blair.

Daniel Blair: Congratulations, guys. 450 division, I’ll start with you, Zach. Since we’ve been in Salt Lake City, it looks like you’ve been finding your groove. Even Sunday’s race wasn’t a podium ride, but it was a solid ride. You charged the whole way through. This one, obviously getting out front made a huge difference for you. Just kind of take us through that main event, the early laps, what it felt like to be up front again. I know it’s been a while. And then just battling late for a win here at round 12.

Zach Osborne: I feel really good about our little trip here to Salt Lake so far. It’s been successful for me, for the most part. Like you said on the broadcast, leading the whole race ate me up a little bit at the end, but it is what it is. I’ll take a third and keep building this momentum that I have from Sunday. Sunday, I didn’t get on the podium, like you said, but it was also another good ride for me. Just building some momentum. I feel really good with my bike at the moment, probably the best I’ve ever felt on hard-pack dirt and just these sort of conditions. I think we’re just kind of building some speed.

Eli, [you] didn’t get the win at this one, but from a points perspective, it was a big win; opened up that points lead into double digits now. Did you leave the race going, “I would have liked to have won,” or are you looking big picture a little bit now as we’re getting closer to the end and look at the points and go, “this was a big win for me?”

Eli Tomac: Positive that way with the points. Yeah, I would have liked to win, but second was okay on the night. Just the way things were going, I didn’t get the starts that I got on Sunday and that was it, basically. Too many good guys in front of me early on in the main event to really catch the lead group. So that was it for me. But overall, satisfied with the way the points fell.

Cooper, congratulations on the win. Late in that race, I can’t help but think about you and Zach and, I’m assuming, the hours you guys have ridden together and battled together at the practice track. Was there somewhat of a comfort in that knowing that you were going up with someone that you somewhat know? You know their riding tendencies, racing tendencies? It looked like late there it was a one-on-one kind of thing. Was that somewhat of a comfort for you just knowing that it was Zach and maybe not being either Eli or Kenny, but it was someone that you ride with and train with?

Cooper Webb: Yeah, it felt like another day in Florida but just on race day. It was good. He had a great pace going and I kind of knew that the whole main event that he laid it all out there. I felt like our pace was really good. He was riding well. Late in the race, I saw Eli was definitely kind of inching closer and closer and I needed to maybe make it happen. So, I was able to make the pass late. I tried to kind of breakaway, but Eli got around him and really put the hammer down. So overall it was a great race for me. To get my first win here in Salt Lake was great. So far, it’s been two good days of racing. Looking to keep the ball rolling. It’s awesome whenever you can get a win. That’s for sure.