Jason Thomas: There really wasn't anything similar between the two rounds other than the venue. We went from a windy, dusty debacle on Sunday and directly into a much more prepped, much more challenging layout on Wednesday. I believe Dirt Wurx learned a lot about the conditions and also about prep in late May/early June compared to April. To manage moisture on a day like Sunday, they would have to almost drown the track into submission. The most important variable, though, was the wind. With 25 MPH winds, there is only so much water hoses can do.

Jason Weigandt: I thought we were screwed after round one. The dirt was super dry, and the racing wasn’t very compelling. The riders hoped things would improve for a night race on Wednesday, but I was skeptical. Any stadium that holds multiple events—be it Anaheim 1, 2, and 3, or a supercross that takes place after Monster Jam—sees its dirt grow drier and drier.

Yet, it improved tremendously. Miraculously!

“It was honestly amazing how different the track was,” said Shane McElrath in last night’s press conference. “All day, the bike setup was the same as it was all day Sunday, but once we got to the night show, we had to change it quite a bit.”

The dirt was much better, and the track was more difficult, which was perfect because Wednesday’s obstacles with Sunday’s dirt would have caused serious problems. Wednesday’s track was great. Late in the race, Cooper Webb and Zach Osborne were using different options in the second rhythm lane, while also losing and gaining ground on each other as they jumped whoops. Behind them, Eli Tomac hammered over the top, gaining on some laps, losing in others. Options and variations right down to the end of the night, that’s all you can ask for. This bodes well for the rest of the races.