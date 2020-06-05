For the second time this week, Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s Shane McElrath came away with the victory in Salt Lake City, Utah. With the win, he now shares the points lead of the 250SX East Region Championship and led home a one-two finish for his team with Colt Nichols finishing second. Behind them, GEICO Honda’s Jeremy Martin rounded out the podium.

All three spoke via a Zoom press conference call hosted by NBC Sports’ Daniel Blair.

Daniel Blair: We’ll start with the 250 guys. This is a question for all three of you. Sunday was a day race. We know it was hot. The conditions were tough. It seemed like at least from the outside looking in that things were a lot better. A little bit cooler, a little bit more technical track, more moisture in the soil. How was it for you? How were the big differences? Just kind of go through your night. Jeremy Martin, we’ll start with you.

Jeremy Martin: Third overall on the night, but definitely the track was a lot more technical. The first go back from COVID-19, the track was definitely more simple but it got pretty rough and it was really hard-packed, so it got pretty technical. This weekend the whoops were tough. I was pretty glad they kind of tamed down the first four and helped make my life a little bit easier.

Colt Nichols: It was fun. It was definitely a lot better for me. I thought this weekend the track conditions were a little better and a little more technical and overall held a lot better moisture with it just being a night race. So that was really nice. Overall, I had a lot of fun. It felt good to be back up on the box.

Shane McElrath: It was honestly pretty crazy how different the track was. Really all day during practice my bike setup was still the same as it was on Sunday and it was fine, but then once we got to the night show and there was that moisture there, that’s when we kind of had to make a few changes. The team did great. I felt great out there. Like Jeremy said, it was a technical track. It was not easy on a 250, but it was physical, and it was a fun race.