“Zach was really riding well there at the beginning,” said Webb. “I was just trying to put in some good laps, but I could see Eli was really coming, so I knew I needed to get around him and break away. It was a great night overall, but it was a tough race – the track conditions were definitely tricky, and you had to be patient out there,” said Webb. “The whoops were tough, I just committed to my lines from the beginning and it played out pretty well. It was a great night to get a win, these are not easily regained, especially with the top guys up here tonight so I want to soak it in, but we’ve got five more rounds to go.”

Tomac, on his Monster Energy Kawasaki, came through for second.

“I was fighting all I could there,” said Tomac. “Tonight, it was just like who was on the inside [off the start], and Cooper got us there, I was second in line. It was a little bit wild down the second straight away and I kind of got shuffled back. I started moving forward, but Zach and Cooper had the pace tonight. I did everything I could. I made one mistake in the rhythm section and that was it—I lost all my hope there. But good points and we’ll keep trucking along.”