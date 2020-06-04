While we haven’t seen it in a main event just yet, we got a glimpse at Malcolm Stewart putting himself out front as he won the first 450SX heat of the night. He charged all the way from 20th on the first lap to seventh by the checkered flag. Had he not went down early, could he have been in the top group and possibly contested for the main event win?

Mookie rode incredibly well in that heat race. His strength in the whoops paid off, making a move on Webb and getting that first ever win. For the main events, though, I think he still has a step to take. The main events are just so incredibly long. Maintaining that last 1 percent of speed has been the only thing holding Mookie back and I am just not sure he’s ready to win a main event quite yet. He has the talent and the speed but to outlast Webb or Tomac at the 20-minute mark, well that’s a big ask.

How about the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna 450 team coming out fast in qualifying and then taking three of the top six spots in the main event. Can you see these guys all shuffling in the top spots to unintentionally impact the Tomac/Roczen battle by getting good results of their own?

For qualifying, yes. For the entire main event, no. As I mentioned above, these main events feel like an eternity when riding on the ragged edge. Those Rockstar Husky guys are all capable of getting into the mix but it seems that they need just a tad bit more to be there at the end. Even Osborne’s 20 laps of fury left him seven laps short of a win. If Roczen is 100 percent, he is just a bit better than those three in most scenarios.