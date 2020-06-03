Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
Sun Jun 7
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
Wed Jun 10
GNCC
High Point
Sun Jun 14
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
Sun Jun 14
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
Wed Jun 17
The Weege Show: Salt Lake City 2 Pre-Race (With Matthes!)

June 3, 2020 9:25am | by:

Jason Weigandt is joined by Steve Matthes as they tromp through beautiful Park City Utah, where they did NOT hang out with a two-time supercross champion from Australia. Also: so far the riders are happy to be here despite racing with less-than normal rules and conditions. Will the good vibes continue?

Race Tech Gold Valves will make your suspension plusher with better bottoming resistance and more traction, and it's all made and engineered in the USA. Visit RaceTech.com for more on their Gold Valves.

