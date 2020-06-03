Jason Weigandt is joined by Steve Matthes as they tromp through beautiful Park City Utah, where they did NOT hang out with a two-time supercross champion from Australia. Also: so far the riders are happy to be here despite racing with less-than normal rules and conditions. Will the good vibes continue?

