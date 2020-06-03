First Practices

In the 250s, Shane McElrath was on the board quickly here, ahead of Enzo Lopes and Jeremy Martin. Then Chase Sexton took the top spot away on lap six. Jeremy Martin bumped Garrett Marchbanks from third to fourth with a good lap late in the session0—JMart was letting it fly in the whoops.

In 450s, Cooper Webb jumped out first in the free practice. Riders started experimenting with the rhythm out of the start, trying to triple over the first jump and table, then going double-triple-triple. It’s tough but several riders got it. Tomac used it to get to the top. This track appears much more tricky than Sunday's, leading to more experimentation and a bigger variance in lap times—throw the really long whoop section in for good measure, as well. As a result, times start dropping massively but the end of this session, including a frisky Zach Osborne going to the top. Further, his Rockstar Energy Husqvarna teammates Jason Anderson and Dean Wilson went second and third. A Husky sweep! Webb, Tomac, Stewart, Bloss, Brayton, Justin Hill, and Roczen rounded out the top ten. Adam Cianciarulo, who got banged up badly in a big crash in Sunday’s main event, finished the session 19th.

In the 450 B group, Freddie Noren is nursing a sore ankle from Sunday’s race, but he was at least the fastest during the rolling (non-jump) site laps for the B group. Ryan Breece, Carlen Gardner and Adam Enticknap were the two quickest once the times began. Noren had a small crash in the whoops. Gardner then busted out the big rhythm after the start to move to the top of the board. Alex Ray then came back with the big rhythm on his final lap and stole the top time from Gardner. Enticknap, Noren and Breece rounded out the top five.

The times from this session do not count for qualifying.