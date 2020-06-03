17th | #61 Alex Ray | Milan, TN | Kawasaki KX450

When we paused the series A-Ray had been on a bad streak of not making the main events but with the restart, he rode well to get in by winning the LCQ. He had fuel boiling issues in the main as well as some shock issues throughout the day that held him back.

18th | #64 Vince Friese | Menifee, CA | Honda CRF450R

Friese was back to his usual modus operandi in the heat and the main where he got good starts and gave a lot of other guys fits out there. He crashed in the whoops (I believe) and then was feeling the altitude and heat and called it a day.

19th | #22 Chad Reed | Cornelius, NC | KTM 450 SX-F

Hey man, Chad was back and he was on a KTM! And you know what? He looked pretty frisky in his heat although his practice times weren’t great (for him). In the main he had, wait for it, bike issues, but after the race he seemed to be in a good mood to talk about the switch. The question I have to ask him is, is this it for him? He’s going out with these seven races?

20th | #34 Tyler Bowers | Lake Elsinore, CA | Kawasaki KX450

The Bear told me that the altitude hit him pretty hard out there and he was forced to pull off early on. He said that it had never ever been an issue for him at SLC but for some reason, this time it was.

21st | #31 Fredrik Noren | Indian Trail, NC | Suzuki RM-Z450

Fast Freddie was back and he tweaked an ankle in a heat race so his main kind of sucked. Don’t worry though, JGRMX had Broc Tickle back to run the flag high and get inside the top ten. Yeah, about that…Tick crashed in the first practice and broke his hand (not the one he recently broke, the other one). He thinks he may be able to race SLC 3 or 4 though. You can’t make this stuff up about the JGR guys, seriously, when does it stop?

22nd | #9 Adam Cianciarulo | New Smyrna Beach, FL | Kawasaki KX450

Oh man, AC was up there early but crashed and got run over by Cooper Webb (payback for the amateur days? Too soon?). That was it for Adam’s race but he thinks he’ll be ready to line up for Wednesday’s race. I think he’s a tad frustrated with crashing out but as I told him, the switch will flip and he’ll figure everything out, he just has to figure out the crashing thing like another #9 Kawasaki rider in 1999 had to. By the way, he got kind of lucky in this one.

I don’t have a ton of other stuff to put in here because, well, we’re not really supposed to go into the pits and hang around, you know? Not ideal for a media guy like myself but we’re trying to play by the rules here.

So stay tuned, we’ll have a lot more Observations coming up this week from SLC SX2! Email me at matthes@racerxonline.com if you want to chat about this race or any of the other six that are left!