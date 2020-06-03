Josh Strang To Join GNCC Racing Instagram Live Video June 3

During the racing shutdown, current and retired were lining up for interviews with our Jason Weigandt via Instagram Live. Racing is now back but we figured we'd continue talking with riders now that championships have resumed.

This afternoon, GNCC veteran Josh Strang will join Weigandt on the GNCC Racing Instagram for an Instagram Live video at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST. Strang won the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC on Sunday, so we’ll get the Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki rider’s thoughts on the race, racing being back underway, his battles with Kailub Russell this year, and more.

You can watch the interviews on the GNCC Racing Instagram for account live as they happen, or you can watch them as Instagram IGTV posts afterwards on the GNCC Racing Instagram page. We will also embed the video interview below once it is completed.