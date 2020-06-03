Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
Sun Jun 7
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
Wed Jun 10
GNCC
High Point
Sun Jun 14
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
Sun Jun 14
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
Wed Jun 17
Josh Strang To Join GNCC Racing Instagram Live Video June 3

June 3, 2020 12:45pm
During the racing shutdown, current and retired were lining up for interviews with our Jason Weigandt via Instagram Live. Racing is now back but we figured we'd continue talking with riders now that championships have resumed.

This afternoon, GNCC veteran Josh Strang will join Weigandt on the GNCC Racing Instagram for an Instagram Live video at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST. Strang won the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC on Sunday, so we’ll get the Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki rider’s thoughts on the race, racing being back underway, his battles with Kailub Russell this year, and more.

You can watch the interviews on the GNCC Racing Instagram for account live as they happen, or you can watch them as Instagram IGTV posts afterwards on the GNCC Racing Instagram page. We will also embed the video interview below once it is completed.

