Round five of the 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season saw the series head back to South Carolina for the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC at Moree’s Sportsman’s Preserve. Tropical Storm Bertha would dump rain on the facility throughout the entire Wednesday prior to the event, which left some swampy conditions on parts of the course for Saturday’s ATV race. However, reroutes and some new trail for Sunday’s motorcycle race made for a really enjoyable course for the riders, and some pretty intense racing action for those waiting to see how it all unfolded. Here’s what we learned.

Strang Breaks Streak

Josh Strang came into GNCC Racing back in 2007 as a young teenage rookie in the XC1 class. He would go on to win the 2010 GNCC Grand National title and continue to be a title contender for several years, minus a stint out west in 2012 after the Suzuki Off-Road team closed its doors and Strang was left without a ride. In 2015 and 2016, Strang was looking as strong as ever battling Kailub Russell for the championship. However, a couple of injuries and some tough luck would leave Strang struggling through 2017 and 2018.

In 2019, Strang joined the Monster Energy/Babbitt’s Kawasaki team and in what would ultimately be a learning season for the team, Strang landed one podium and three additional top-five finishes. This season, Strang has worked extra hard to return to the level he was used to, and the hard work has shown with four podium finishes in the first four rounds. However, round five would see Strang come in even stronger than the first four. Strang would work his way into the lead on the third lap, and at one point even opened up more than a 20-second lead over Kailub Russell.