Landing into a bowl berm, the next section gets interesting. I can’t quite decide what the elite riders will do. I believe the fastest option is to triple onto the tabletop and try to get all the way to the downside of said tabletop. They could then double onto the backside of the next steep jump and drive through the final few jumps. Another option would be to double out of the corner and attempt to quad to the downside of the steep jump but with the elevation suffocating horsepower and torque, both of these options will be difficult at best. Watch this section.

Riders then slingshot down the start straight in the opposite direction, drifting into a long right-hand sweeper with a triple immediately following. Riders will drift towards the outside over this triple, hoping to stay as low as possible without losing speed. The four remaining jumps will either be a 3-1 or 2-2 combo into the next bowl berm.

The only whoops section is up next and assuming they are like the previous round’s build, look for these to get tougher and tougher as the night grows long. They were fairly small last Sunday so watch for the degree of difficulty to be turned up slightly.

The finish line jump is up next with a small double and 90-degree right leading into lap two.