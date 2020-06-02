Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Racer X Films: Salt Lake City 1 Race Examination

June 2, 2020 3:35pm | by:

The 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship resumed last Sunday with the first of seven rounds in Salt Lake City, Utah. There was close racing among championship contenders, wild crashes early on in both main events, and one big near miss for Ken Roczen.

We break all that down today to give you a closer look into what happened at round 11 of the championship, including Eli Tomac's charge to the front, Adam Cianciarulo's crash, and Pierce Brown's collision with Jo Shimoda and Colt Nichols early in the 250SX main event. Racing resumes tomorrow night, June 3, inside of Rice-Eccles Stadium for the 12th round of the championship.

Race footage provided by Feld Entertainment.

