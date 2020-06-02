The 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship resumed last Sunday with the first of seven rounds in Salt Lake City, Utah. There was close racing among championship contenders, wild crashes early on in both main events, and one big near miss for Ken Roczen.

We break all that down today to give you a closer look into what happened at round 11 of the championship, including Eli Tomac's charge to the front, Adam Cianciarulo's crash, and Pierce Brown's collision with Jo Shimoda and Colt Nichols early in the 250SX main event. Racing resumes tomorrow night, June 3, inside of Rice-Eccles Stadium for the 12th round of the championship.

Race footage provided by Feld Entertainment.