“I wanted to try something new, maybe get on a Honda, see where we could go,” said Starling. “Michael [Lindsay, team owner] does a great job, I knew he was going to get a lot of support, too. It seemed like it was going to be a really good place to be, and it was! But I was dealing with a lot of injuries and I wasn’t able to show my potential. Especially coming off of last year, where I had multiple top tens; I got a seventh at a Triple Crown. Then I was barely even making main events. My first day back on the bike was press day at Tampa!"

Then AJE reached back out with an opportunity to rekindle their old relationship.

“I’m really close with the [AJE] owner and have been for a while now,” said Starling. “We’re staying together at the same Airbnb right now. I actually met him when I was at Slaton Racing back in 2017, he came on as title sponsor. We’ve always been close outside of the racing, and then I noticed the team has made a big step forward this year, and you could see it with Jacob [Hayes, in 250SX West], he was headed toward a podium 100 percent. He wanted to bring me into that, but we were thinking more later, long term. With the pandemic and the change in schedule, it was one of those things I just had to do.”

Starling never planned to split with the FXR/Chaparral Honda team at mid-season, but AJE was able to whip a program together for him for 250SX East in time to make the May 31start. He then mulled over the idea of switching, and it wasn’t an easy decision, but he reached out to Lindsay and decided to make the move.