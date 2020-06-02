450SX
Max Anstie – ANKLE | OUT
Comment: Anstie is focusing on being ready for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship after having surgery on his Achilles tendon and doesn’t plan on racing any supercross in 2020.
Justin Bogle – CONCUSSION | OUT
Comment: Bogle won’t be racing any supercross due to a big concussion sustained in Glendale.
Adam Cianciarulo – BANGED UP | IN
Comment: Cianciarulo crashed during the 450SX main on Sunday and got run over by Cooper Webb. It looked horrible, but somehow Cianciarulo emerged without any major injuries. Earlier in the week he told our own Steve Matthes he’s 60/40 on racing versus not racing, but when we checked in with the team earlier today we were told he will indeed be racing on Wednesday night.
Vann Martin – KNEE, TOES | OUT
Comment: Martin suffered a torn ACL, a torn patella tendon, a broken big toe, and two broken metatarsals in St. Louis. He’s had surgery to mend the ACL and is working on recovering.
Marvin Musquin – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Musquin hurt his knee before the season and his recovery has ended up being a lengthy one. Although he hasn’t been able to get back on the bike yet, he stated on Instagram he’s trying to be ready for the start of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
#TBT Salt Lake City 2018 • I won’t be racing the final rounds of Supercross in Salt Lake over the next three weeks. I haven’t been back on my bike yet but I’m working as hard as possible to be back stronger ???????? I don’t know yet when I will be able to race again, but being ready for outdoors is my goal and I will do everything in my power to make it happen. I miss riding, racing, the fans, working with my team, the adrenaline, the challenges, etc... it’s been too long I can’t even count the days ???? • I want to be #KTMreadyToRace AGAIN ???????????????? | ???? @shepherdphotos
Fredrik Noren – LEG | IN
Comment: Noren was back racing in Utah for the first time since breaking his Tibia in St. Louis but ended up tweaking his ankle on Sunday. He’s been resting up and plans on giving it a go on Wednesday.
Joey Savatgy – FOOT | OUT
Comment: Savatgy is working toward being ready for the nationals after suffering a broken heel in Australia in fall 2019.
Broc Tickle – HAND | OUT
Comment: Tickle sustained a fracture in his right pinky metacarpal during practice on Sunday in Salt Lake City. It’s not a severe break and there’s a chance he’ll be able to return on Sunday, but he’s out for Wednesday night.
250SX EAST
Joey Crown – COLLARBONE, CONCUSSION | OUT
Comment: A concussion suffered in Atlanta will prevent Crown from racing any supercross for the remainder of the season.
RJ Hampshire – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Hampshire underwent surgery to repair knee damage when the season was put on pause and is out for the rest of the supercross season.
Josh Hill – HIP | OUT
Comment: Hill will miss the remaining rounds of supercross due to a dislocated and fractured hip suffered in a crash while practicing at ClubMX.
Big thanks to all the staff and riders @clubmx for helping me get off the track and into the ambulance. I was able to get released and walk out of the hospital under my own power a few hours later. So I’m pretty blessed for that. Scary and painful couple hours while it was out of socket.
Jordon Smith – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Smith crashed in Daytona and tore his ACL. He’s had surgery but is expected to miss the rest of 2020.
250SX WEST
Next 250SX West Region race: June 10, 2020 – Salt Lake City 4 Supercross
Christian Craig – HAND, FINGER | IN
Comment: Craig fractured bones in his hand and finger in Glendale but is now ready to race. He’s in for Salt Lake City.
Jacob Hayes – FEMUR, KNEES, WRIST | OUT
Comment: Hayes crashed big recently and sustained a compound femur break, shattered knees, and a fractured wrist. He’s out for the foreseeable future.
Warning: The following images may be disturbing to some viewers.
Hunter Lawrence – SHOULDER | IN
Comment: The elder Lawrence brother is in for his supercross debut.
Jett Lawrence – HEAD, COLLARBONE | IN
Comment: Lawrence is ready to go for Salt Lake City.
Mitchell Oldenburg – KNEE | IN
Comment: Oldenburg suffered a partial tear in his ACL and tore his meniscus while practicing earlier this year. We checked in with him this week and he said his knee is great, and that he’s in for Salt Lake City.
Justin Thompson – FOOT | OUT
Comment: Thompson tore a ligament in his foot in Daytona and is still on the mend. He’s out for supercross.