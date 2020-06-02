Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Wed Jun 3
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
Sun Jun 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
Wed Jun 10
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
High Point
Sun Jun 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
Sun Jun 14
Articles
Full Schedule
Injury Report: Salt Lake City 2

Injury Report Salt Lake City 2

June 2, 2020 3:30pm
by:

450SX

Max Anstie – ANKLE | OUT

Comment: Anstie is focusing on being ready for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship after having surgery on his Achilles tendon and doesn’t plan on racing any supercross in 2020.

Justin Bogle – CONCUSSION | OUT

Comment: Bogle won’t be racing any supercross due to a big concussion sustained in Glendale.

Adam Cianciarulo – BANGED UP | IN

Comment: Cianciarulo crashed during the 450SX main on Sunday and got run over by Cooper Webb. It looked horrible, but somehow Cianciarulo emerged without any major injuries. Earlier in the week he told our own Steve Matthes he’s 60/40 on racing versus not racing, but when we checked in with the team earlier today we were told he will indeed be racing on Wednesday night.

Cianciarulo
Cianciarulo Align Media

Vann Martin – KNEE, TOES | OUT

Comment: Martin suffered a torn ACL, a torn patella tendon, a broken big toe, and two broken metatarsals in St. Louis. He’s had surgery to mend the ACL and is working on recovering.

Marvin Musquin – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Musquin hurt his knee before the season and his recovery has ended up being a lengthy one. Although he hasn’t been able to get back on the bike yet, he stated on Instagram he’s trying to be ready for the start of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Fredrik Noren – LEG | IN

Comment: Noren was back racing in Utah for the first time since breaking his Tibia in St. Louis but ended up tweaking his ankle on Sunday. He’s been resting up and plans on giving it a go on Wednesday.

Joey Savatgy – FOOT | OUT

Comment: Savatgy is working toward being ready for the nationals after suffering a broken heel in Australia in fall 2019.

Broc Tickle – HAND | OUT

Comment: Tickle sustained a fracture in his right pinky metacarpal during practice on Sunday in Salt Lake City. It’s not a severe break and there’s a chance he’ll be able to return on Sunday, but he’s out for Wednesday night.

250SX EAST

Joey Crown – COLLARBONE, CONCUSSION | OUT

Comment: A concussion suffered in Atlanta will prevent Crown from racing any supercross for the remainder of the season.

RJ Hampshire – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Hampshire underwent surgery to repair knee damage when the season was put on pause and is out for the rest of the supercross season.

Josh Hill – HIP | OUT

Comment: Hill will miss the remaining rounds of supercross due to a dislocated and fractured hip suffered in a crash while practicing at ClubMX.

Jordon Smith – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Smith crashed in Daytona and tore his ACL. He’s had surgery but is expected to miss the rest of 2020.

250SX WEST

Next 250SX West Region race: June 10, 2020 – Salt Lake City 4 Supercross

Christian Craig – HAND, FINGER | IN

Comment: Craig fractured bones in his hand and finger in Glendale but is now ready to race. He’s in for Salt Lake City.

Jacob Hayes – FEMUR, KNEES, WRIST | OUT

Comment: Hayes crashed big recently and sustained a compound femur break, shattered knees, and a fractured wrist. He’s out for the foreseeable future.

Warning: The following images may be disturbing to some viewers.

Hunter Lawrence – SHOULDER | IN

Comment: The elder Lawrence brother is in for his supercross debut.

Jett Lawrence – HEAD, COLLARBONE | IN

Comment: Lawrence is ready to go for Salt Lake City.

Mitchell Oldenburg – KNEE | IN

Comment: Oldenburg suffered a partial tear in his ACL and tore his meniscus while practicing earlier this year. We checked in with him this week and he said his knee is great, and that he’s in for Salt Lake City.

Justin Thompson – FOOT | OUT

Comment: Thompson tore a ligament in his foot in Daytona and is still on the mend. He’s out for supercross.

Read Now
July 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now