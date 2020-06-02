450SX

Max Anstie – ANKLE | OUT

Comment: Anstie is focusing on being ready for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship after having surgery on his Achilles tendon and doesn’t plan on racing any supercross in 2020.

Justin Bogle – CONCUSSION | OUT

Comment: Bogle won’t be racing any supercross due to a big concussion sustained in Glendale.

Adam Cianciarulo – BANGED UP | IN

Comment: Cianciarulo crashed during the 450SX main on Sunday and got run over by Cooper Webb. It looked horrible, but somehow Cianciarulo emerged without any major injuries. Earlier in the week he told our own Steve Matthes he’s 60/40 on racing versus not racing, but when we checked in with the team earlier today we were told he will indeed be racing on Wednesday night.