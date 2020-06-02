The 12th round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place Wednesday, June 3, at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST on NBC Sports Gold.

NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of Salt Lake City 2 beginning at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST on Wednesday. It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold. Both qualifying and the night show program will be available to watch on NBC Sports Gold.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

TV | Online Schedule