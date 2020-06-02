The 12th round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place Wednesday, June 3, at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST on NBC Sports Gold.
NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of Salt Lake City 2 beginning at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST on Wednesday. It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold. Both qualifying and the night show program will be available to watch on NBC Sports Gold.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS
TV | Online Schedule
Salt Lake City 2 (Rd 12 - East)Wednesday, June 3
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
2020 Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|252
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|244
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|220
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|210
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|189
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|121
|2
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|114
|3
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|100
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|84
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|80
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|135
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|128
|3
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|122
|4
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|110
|5
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|98
Animated Track Map
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Salt Lake City 2 Supercross Race Day Schedule
Note: All Times Local to Salt Lake City, Utah.