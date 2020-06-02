Night Showtime

Sunday’s race was a little different than normal supercross events when it came to the race day schedule. The day race (in the heat in Utah) had a unique schedule where the 250SX LCQ followed the two 250SX heat races with only a 20-minute gap between—the 450SX race schedule followed the same procedure with the LCQ only 20 minutes after the completion of the second heat race. For riders and teams—privateers especially—this quick turnaround limits the ability to make major changes to bikes. However, tomorrow’s race will follow a typical supercross schedule: racing at night (10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST start for the night show) and a normal procedure with the 250SX heats, 450SX heats then the 250SX LCQ followed by the 450SX LCQ. The social distancing protocols for the mechanics and team members are still expected be in place but this typical schedule allows for more of a window between heat races and the LCQ’s, which might be costly if mechanical issues arise for championship contenders. View the full race day and broadcast schedule for the Salt Lake City 2 Supercross for more exact details. -Kendra

Laps and Lap(per)s

Both the 250SX and 450SX riders put down a lot of laps on Sunday during the respective main events. The top 250SX pack lapped all the way up to fifth place while completing 22 laps and the 450SX main event saw everyone from 12th place and back get lapped as they completed 29 laps (at about 43 to 44-second lap splits in both classes). During the virtual press conference following Sunday’s race, several riders, including Sexton and Tomac, acknowledged the quick lap times resulting in a lot of laps and lapper traffic. The tighter stadium floor at Rice-Eccles Stadium limits what Dirt Wurx can do compared to venues such as State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, but that doesn’t stop the crew from taking advantage of every part of it. Will lappers come into play tomorrow? If so, watch who can navigate through the traffic best as the main event winds down. -Kendra

Under the Radar

We all saw Pierce Brown go down early in the 250SX main event but you might have missed that he clawed his was back to fifth place by the end of the race. Along with Brown, Kyle Peters (sixth) and Jalek Swoll (seventh) each had sneaky good rides of their own. Peters is coming back from an injury (broken hand suffered in Arlington) and was looking quick in qualifying and in the main program, and Swoll improved his season-best by two spots on the slick surface. These two are looking to slot into the top five-positions and will get another crack at doing so tomorrow night. And for Brown, who started in fifth until a collision with Jo Shimoda that sent him sideways and into Colt Nichols, a good, clean start could see the Utah native on the podium with clean air ahead of him. Also, if you’re reading this Pierce, can you post clips from your sweet GoPro that you cut and placed into your front number plate? Asking for a friend. -Kendra