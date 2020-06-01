Tickle, Noren Injury Updates

Even an 11-weekend break in the action couldn't keep the black cloud away from the JGR/Yoshimura Suzuki race team. Broc Tickle was back in action for the first time since breaking his hand at the Arlington Supercross, and...suffered a broken bone in his other hand. Fredrik Noren made the 450SX main but then suffered an ankle injury that forced him out of the race.

There is so good news: Tickle thinks the hand injury isn't too bad, so while he's out for this Wednesday's race, he thinks he can go again next Sunday. Noren is confident he can come back and race this Wednesday.

"It was awesome to be back at the races again, and I’m so thankful for the whole JGR crew,” said Noren in a team statement. “Unfortunately, I tweaked my ankle and it was hurting pretty bad, so I decided to pull off. With some rest and ice, I should be good to go for Wednesday’s race."

"I was really happy to be back at the races,” said Tickle in a team statement. “I made it through three-quarters of the first practice and started putting the track together before I crashed. The bike flipped on top of me and it made contact with my right hand. I learned that I have a fracture in my right pinky metacarpal. I am bummed but I'm going to get some therapy and rest to get ready for next Sunday."

JGRMX Team Manager Jeremy Albrecht added, "I’m excited to be back racing. It’s not the day we wanted or expected. Both Freddie and Broc will be getting treatment tomorrow morning so they can get the results we came for. They will be back soon."