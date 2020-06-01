Quite a few laps on a basically very simple track just to ease you guys back into things. How did it feel, even though it is a twenty-minute race? How much did the track change and break down when you guys got into those later stages?

Roczen: Honestly, you start up and they try to fix as much as possible. I honestly feel like we didn’t have really that much time to think. The track is breaking down and we kept cutting down, and the power of the bikes are down out here a little bit. So it for sure made that kind of things a little bit tougher. The rhythm where I almost crashed on, I don’t know how many times I went over the table and then three and cased that one and double-singled. Probably five or six times. So, that side of things, I feel like once the bikes get a little bit hot they actually lose a little bit more power. It’s not significant but in altitude you notice it even more. Our bikes are so powerful during regular altitude. It was getting so bad and so dry that like what Cooper said, it was such a fine line of pushing and not pushing. You go around the start straight, that long left-hander. You could literally sip a coffee right there because we were going so slow around that thing. It broke down. It got rougher and we tried to move out of some of the rough stuff, but then you could barely make the jump. So it was a challenge.

Webb: It seemed like they didn’t prep it too much before the main event. They left quite a bit of stuff. It was quite a bit different than I think most races that break down and you just kind of go lower and lower and lower. With the altitude and the bikes being slow, you can’t go much lower and make the jumps. So it was definitely tricky. It felt like the rocks kind of came out as well. It was definitely a rough main event, but more just the lines just having no traction. You’re on that fine line of it almost blowing every time you came around it. I think the slickest turn was the first turn. There at the end we got down to the concrete. So you hit that… I hit it one lap and you’re like, just barely holding on. So that was the hard part.

Tomac: I’m with these guys. It kind of did the typical, but it was dry. It required some two-wheel drifting. That first turn was crazy. It was like you were on a flat track bike. Sometimes it was actually kind of cool.

Eli, how similar is this dirt to what you ride on in Cortez, and what does your week look like now? You got Monday, Tuesday, race on Wednesday. What are you going to do?

Tomac: Our track at home, it gets dry and hard so it’s somewhat similar. This place has more rock in it. There was some marble, especially in that last turn before the finish line. There was some serious marbly, rock coming up. It’s hard and dry at home. As for during the week, probably off the motorcycle, just because we only have two days. There’s really not much we can do, just recover. These race days are big efforts. Just about recovery.

For both Eli and Cooper. Eli, you already touched on it a little bit regarding Adam’s crash there. That was pretty darn close for both you and Cooper. Can both of you kind of describe what happened there?

Tomac: I’m not exactly sure what happened to Adam, but he got bucked a little bit forward and then he went sideways and slammed down and the bike popped up. That was the worst part was the wheel came up. I was already in the air, so there was nowhere to go. The way it just happened, it just fell down at the right time, right place and I rode over his bike. That was it. Pretty sketchy.

Webb: I didn’t really see anything besides the back end and someone crashing. Like you said, Eli and I were both in the air. He kind of went left to try to miss the bike, so I went a little left. That’s where his body went. It just kind of was unfortunate. We both didn’t really have anywhere to go. I hope he’s all right. I didn’t really see exactly what happened. Just was trying to avoid the chaos.