This afternoon, Feld Entertainment released the full race day schedule, TV broadcast information, and the track map for the Salt Lake City 2 Supercross, which will take place on Wednesday, June 3.

The stadium stands will be open from 2-2:45 p.m. MDT for riders to preview the track. The 250SX East Region group will go out on the track first, at 3 p.m. MDT for their 5 minute/two lap sighting lap. Each qualifying session will begin with this same procedure, allowing riders to adjust to the track since there was no opportunity to walk the track in full before bikes entered the track.

With a 40 rider cap in each class, all 40 riders will qualify for the night show, which will begin at 8:05 p.m. MDT with the two 250SX heat races. Following the 250SX heat races will be the 450SX heat races at 8:34 p.m. Following the 450SX heat races will be track maintenance.

At 9:18 p.m. MDT, the 250SX LCQ will begin, with the 450SX LCQ to follow immediately after.

The 250SX main event will have a sighting lap at 9:45 p.m. MDT followed by the gate drop and victory circle.

The 450SX main event will have a sighting lap at 10:24 p.m. MDT followed by the gate drop and victory circle.

Below is the full race day schedule.

Salt Lake City 2 Supercross Race Day Schedule

Note: All Times Local to Salt Lake City, Utah.