Shane, congrats on the win. These guys have mentioned the crowd not being there takes that little bit of edge away. Was that weird being on the line for a main event in a championship points-paying race and having such silence, when normally you could kind of feel it?

Shane McElrath: Yeah, I think so. It was weird not having the fans there. Coming in, you kind of have the mindset of, it’s just going to be like a practice day. But then you line up even for the practice starts, and you still have that adrenaline feeling. You still have the feeling of, let’s go, let’s go, hurry up, let’s go. It was weird once we were in the race. Normally you can hear the fans when something’s going on. Outside of that, you’re kind of just zoned in. You hear the bikes. You’re just focused. So I would say we didn’t have those big fan moments when you could really hear the crowd roar, so that was weird. But once we started racing, I honestly didn’t really think about it. It was just like, this is a race—let’s go. But I think it was for the heat race, sitting there just like, “Dude, this is very, very quiet.” You can hear yourself breathing. It’s weird. It was definitely a different race. The track was really dry. The wind was up and down all day. I felt like it was a good racetrack, all things considered with the weather that we had. We had a few hot days’ stretch and it just happened to be right now when we have a day race. So I think it’s really going to help out the next two races for the east coast when we have the night rounds. This is really kind of how the track has been the last two times I’ve raced here in ’17 and ’18. It was still pretty bad. It was kind of like a practice track.

This question is for Shane and Chase. You lapped fifth place, Pierce Brown who rode great but you lapped him. So all race long, Chase, you were trying closing it. Shane, you were getting second. You were getting caught a little bit, then Chase would get caught. What was that like, both Shane and Chase, to fight through those? And some of those guys were going fast. You lapped up to fifth. So what was that like?

McElrath: I didn’t really know that until after the race, but we did get into lappers early. It was weird because there was one time I looked at the time and we still had six minutes left. I’m like, dude, we have passed so many people already. It was like one of those things. I was really having to make sure I was patient when I was passing the lappers because they were still battling, but I didn’t know it was sixth and seventh place or whatever. A lot of the guys wouldn’t really check up until I was right on them. So it was definitely weird. We were pushing as hard as we could and to think that we did lap fifth was pretty wild. With the track, the dust, and the lapped riders, really I didn’t know where I was. It was just like, let’s keep going. I didn’t even see the white flag. I only got the checkered, so I was like, oh. Okay. But there was a lot going on out there.

Sexton: The track in general was super dry. Having those lapped riders in there was kind of like chaotic out there. There was so much dust flying. Then getting behind lappers I couldn’t see anything. I was trying to figure out which one was Shane, because I’d get in a lapper and he would pass one and I thought it was Shane, but it was actually a lapper. So it was kind of just chaotic. The last couple laps I was like, we got to be lapping like… I saw Pierce and I’m like, I think he’s somewhere around the top five. I think Shane and I were pushing a pretty good pace in the beginning of the race. I just felt like we were riding pretty well, so I think with the short track and just the conditions I think that’s why we lapped all the way up to fifth.