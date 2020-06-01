Results Archive
Exhaust Podcast: Podium Talk from Salt Lake City 1

June 1, 2020 2:00pm
by:

After the first race in the return of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Feld Entertainment held a press conference with the media for the podium finishers in each class.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

If you want to read the podium finisher's thoughts on the race, read the press conference text in the two below:

