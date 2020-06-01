Racing is back, and so are questions for former pro Jason Thomas, one of the lucky 900 allowed to be in attendance in at the Salt Lake City Supercross. Here are our questions and here are his answers.

So much talk about elevation. Is it overrated as a factor?

I don’t think it’s overrated but I did hear that it was mentioned A LOT. For the riders, it’s two-fold between their bodies dealing with less oxygen and also the motorcycle having less horsepower due to said less oxygen. We saw many riders pulling off early due to bike issues and I would bet some of them were exhausted, too. Coming off an 85-day break and smack into a hot, dusty, 30 lap main event had to be a serious wake up call for some. The good guys were still the good guys, though, regardless of the elevation.

Riders mentioned it was hard to get fired up without opening ceremonies, fans, and a night show. Explain the difference between racing supercross and just practicing.

There is an unreplaceable level of hype created by a combination of nightfall, fireworks, t-shirt cannons and crowd noise. It was always a double-edged sword for me as that excitement was accompanied by unbearable nervousness. The other side of that coin is being “flat” with the lack of any build up. Riders would describe this “flat” feeling as riding without urgency. With no fans in the stands, they need to manufacture the adrenaline and energy to perform at their best. Most importantly, that urgency in their riding has to be present right away. Starting slow and building up their intensity might sound like a sensible plan but it’s a recipe for getting relegated quickly in the early laps. The first few laps are fast and furious, an all-out sprint that can see riders shuffled back in a hurry if they are even a second or two slower. Riders need to make sure they are focused on the job at hand, even if things seem calmer than normal. The same points are on the line and everyone is watching, albeit from their living rooms.