Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Wed Jun 3
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
Sun Jun 7
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
Wed Jun 10
GNCC
Round 6 - TBA
Sun Jun 14
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
Sun Jun 14
Weege Show: Salt Lake City 1 Post Race

Jason Weigandt is on the scene in Salt Lake City. Everything was different as Monster Energy Supercross resumed after an 85 day layoff. Not only did riders need to bounce back after the forced break, but fans weren't in attendance, which changed the atmosphere. But the more things change, the more they stay the same.

