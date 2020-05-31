Feld Entertainment’s grand attempt to revive the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship was not without a few rough edges, but all in all, the most-different-supercross-event-ever delivered what was needed: points-paying championship races. Further, no matter how different a socially-distanced supercross race might have felt, it resulted in familiar winners and podium finishers. The cream always rises to the top.

Took awhile for it to rise in the 450SX class, though. While there weren’t any fans on hand in Rice-Eccles Stadium, those watching at home live on NBC were treated to a great early battle between the three main title combatents. Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac, Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb and Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen passed each other while working through traffic, and at one point Tomac was on the ropes as both Webb and Roczen got around him. Meanwhile, Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM’s Blake Baggett and Honda HRC’s Justin Brayton were up front, and everyone got held up when Adam Cianciarulo went down hard in a scary crash that nearly claimed Tomac and Webb. Somehow, even Cianciarulo escaped without a major injury, but his race was over.

Meanwhile, Tomac went back to work, regrouping, then repassing both Roczen and Webb to get to third. By then, Tomac was in the groove and made short work of Brayton and Baggett to take the lead. Webb soon moved to second and did everything in his power to keep Tomac in sight, but in the end, Tomac emerged victorious in the first of a seven-race tilt in Utah.

“Yeah I don’t really know what was going on in the beginning,” said Tomac. “I was a little slow in that section by the finish and Coop got the slingshot by me. Then Ken made the next pass right there. I don’t know what the cause was early on, maybe it was just feeling out the conditions and those guys were just better early.”