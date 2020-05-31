Race Day Feed: Salt Lake City 1

Welcome to Salt Lake City, and welcome back to Monster Energy AMA Supercross an FIM World Championship. After a break of 85 days, with 11 weekends off, a championship resumes. Seven races are slated to take place here in Utah in three weeks. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many safeguards and social distancing rules are in places, which will result in a different look for supercross today. There are no fans in attendance, as the event is limited by the state of Utah to 900 total people, with a limit of 400 allowed in Rice-Eccles Stadium at any time. Teams are capped at 10 total staff members, and teams can only interact with those in their group. Riders will go to the starting line without mechanics, and we have heard that pit boards will not be used inside a revamped mechanic’s area.

Everyone here took a COVID-19 test once they arrived in Utah, and riders and teams will operate within the state for the next three weeks. We’ve heard of several teams finding or building tracks here and getting in some riding to acclimate to the soil and weather, as Salt Lake City sits at about 4000 feet of elevation. The track designs will change for each of the seven rounds.

For a better breakdown on today's track and conditions, check out former pro Jason Thomas' Staging Area.

This first race will begin at 2 p.m. local time, in order to fit into live TV windows on NBCSN and NBC. The stadium opens at 7 a.m., there will not be a track walk or in-person rider’s meeting. The 450SX and 250SX East Regional classes will race today, running the traditional format of heats, a LCQ and a main event in each division.

In the 450SX class, Eli Tomac holds a slim three-point lead over Ken Roczen, with Cooper Webb 29 points back, and Justin Barcia 31 points behind. Due to the break, riders are healed up, rested and ready. Check out our breakdown of the 450 field.