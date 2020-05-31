Adam Cianciarulo Injury Update

A rough return to Monster Energy Supercross for Adam Cianciarulo, who crashed early in the 450SX main event in Salt Lake City and was then run over by Cooper Webb, while his bike bounced into the path of his Monster Energy Kawasaki teammate Eli Tomac. Cianciarulo was unable to return to the race.

Luckily, Cianciarulo appears to be bruised but okay. He posted an update in an Instagram story, and said the following.

"Quick little update, obviously you guys saw me squirrel out and crash in that rhythm section," said Cianciarulo. "Cooper [Webb] ran into me pretty good there, he didn’t have anywhere to go, not his fault, obviously. I wasn’t able to finish, I didn’t have it in me, pretty painful at the moment, but I got it all checked out, internally and all that, no broken bones. That’s good. Tired of hitting the ground! I was just too eager being up front early, not having raced in a while…but yeah, same for everybody. I have to take accountability for that. I have to be better, that’s something I’ve always had to reign in a bit. I get excited and I really want it. That’s it, we’ll fix that. First one out of the way, only up from here."