Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Wed Jun 3
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
Sun Jun 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
Wed Jun 10
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Round 6 - TBA
Sun Jun 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
Sun Jun 14
Articles
Full Schedule

Adam Cianciarulo Injury Update

May 31, 2020 10:20pm | by:
Adam Cianciarulo Injury Update

A rough return to Monster Energy Supercross for Adam Cianciarulo, who crashed early in the 450SX main event in Salt Lake City and was then run over by Cooper Webb, while his bike bounced into the path of his Monster Energy Kawasaki teammate Eli Tomac. Cianciarulo was unable to return to the race. 

Luckily, Cianciarulo appears to be bruised but okay. He posted an update in an Instagram story, and said the following.

"Quick little update, obviously you guys saw me squirrel out and crash in that rhythm section," said Cianciarulo. "Cooper [Webb] ran into me pretty good there, he didn’t have anywhere to go, not his fault, obviously. I wasn’t able to finish, I didn’t have it in me, pretty painful at the moment, but I got it all checked out, internally and all that, no broken bones. That’s good. Tired of hitting the ground! I was just too eager being up front early, not having raced in a while…but yeah, same for everybody. I have to take accountability for that. I have to be better, that’s something I’ve always had to reign in a bit. I get excited and I really want it. That’s it, we’ll fix that. First one out of the way, only up from here."

Read Now
July 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now