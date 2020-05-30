During the seven-race run in Salt Lake City, there will be four 250SX East Region only rounds, two 250SX West Region only rounds, and one 250SX East/West Showdown. The first three events will be East Region rounds as the West Region’s first SLC race will take place on June 10.

From the gate drop at the Daytona Supercross main event to the first gate drop at the Salt Lake City 1 Supercross on Sunday, 85 days will have passed in between. With that in mind, we fill you in on everything in the 250SX East Region Championship that happened before—and since—March 7. Here’s the rundown on the East Coast.

1. Chase Sexton | 98 Points

Although he won the title last year, Sexton said he wanted to be a different guy in 2020, and until the championship was postponed, he was. Last year, Austin Forkner won a bunch of races before getting hurt, and Sexton was in position to grab the title. This year, he’s showed the speed to catch the riders in front of him. In Arlington, he caught and passed a leading RJ Hampshire in the first race of the Triple Crown—although Hampshire knocked him down and grabbed the checkered flag. Sexton rebounded to take the night’s overall win, even outdueling another title rival in Shane McElrath in the second race. In Atlanta, he caught a leading Hampshire again before grabbing the win. Only twice has Sexton not been able to catch the leader: McElrath at the Tampa opener and Garrett Marchbanks at Daytona, but he finished second in those rounds, and is the only 250SX East ride on the podium in each race.

During the break, Sexton was transitioning to riding a CRF450R in preparation for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship when the racing shutdown but said near the end of April that he was focused on adding another #1E plate to his resume. Plus, there’s talk of a new secret weapon for Sexton, with a retired multi-time champion coming down to the Moto Sandbox to give Sexton some tips. The #1E is motivated to take another step towards finishing the year his way on Sunday.

2. Shane McElrath | 88 Points

Shane McElrath is good at openers. He won the 2017 Anaheim 1 Supercross, the 2018 Anaheim 1 Supercross, and then won the opening Tampa Supercross earlier this year in February in rather dominant fashion. McElrath, like Sexton, wants a #1 plate this year that will add some weight to his name come the time he transitions to the 450 class himself. And, like Sexton, this year could be his last in the 250SX Class. If the class eligibility rule takes into account this year, and McElrath makes every main 250SX East main event in SLC, the North Carolina native will be out of the class come June 21—whether he’s champion or not. He told our Jason Weigandt earlier this week:

“I really don’t want to leave without a number one plate. Outdoors, too. I want to win both, but I’m running out of chances. I’m tired of getting second. I’m tired of getting third. I hate losing. So I’m ready to do this.”