One month ago, virtually to the day, this writer phoned up Monster Energy Yamaha racer Justin Barcia and asked him how he was riding out the pandemic lockdown. “I’m in Florida, man,” offered a then sorrowful sounding Barcia, obviously bored out of his skull. “Just been at home. I’ve just been going from my house to the track. It’s all pretty much completely locked down so nobody can go to the track or go anywhere. It’s pretty much just me and parents. You know, honestly, we’ve just been super to ourselves. I haven’t seen anybody and haven’t really talked to anybody since Daytona.”



But as of this weekend, the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship is about to get back into gear, starting tomorrow afternoon inside Salt Lake City’s Rice-Eccles Stadium for what will be round 11 of the ’20 450SX title brawl. That’s a very good thing for Justin Barcia. Immediately after the running of the Daytona Supercross last March, Barcia held down fourth in points. His ’20 season beginning with a big win under the lights of Anaheim’s round 1, Barcia, 12 years into his professional career, followed that with a very strong second at round two of the series at St. Louis. And on it went, top five main event finishes becoming the norm, Barcia averaging a 4.3 finishing position. Up to speed, controlled and displaying surprising consistency, Barcia truly was a part of the 2020 flying foursome that also included Tomac, Roczen and Webb. At 31 points down, but facing an unprecedented stretch of seven races in three weeks, there are enough variables for anyone within a certain range to be considered a title contender. Even the GOAT himself, Ricky Carmichael, has pointed out Barcia’s potential to win come Rice-Eccles Stadium tomorrow afternoon.



“Whether it’s to Eli Tomac’s or Ken Roczen’s benefit, there are a couple of riders that can really get in-between one another here in Salt Lake, so it’s going to be exciting to see just what guys are going to take advantage of everything that has went down and the opportunity to come out and excel,” explained Ricky Carmichael on Friday night. “For instance, can Justin Barcia come out and get another win and his second win of the season?”



Well, we’re all about to find out. Stoked to get things going, as well as to get a current lay of the land around Rice-Eccles Stadium and Salt Lake City, on Saturday morning we caught up with Barcia, who is operating out of a campground in the vicinity. Animated and in good spirits as always, it was quite evident that Justin Barcia is happy as hell to be back at it!

Racer X: Okay, Justin Barcia phoning it in from the outskirts of Salt Lake City, Utah. All good?

Justin Barcia: Yeah, I’m out here in Salt Lake City and just doing some training before the race and I got to ride a little today, which was cool. Yeah, man, same old stuff, just different. It should all be interesting. Yeah, it’s all been pretty crazy. I was in Florida two weeks ago or something and just training and doing the same stuff and the team called and said, “Alright, we’re going back to racing and we need you to come out here to California in two days.” It was kind of crazy. Me and my wife and the family packed up the motorhome and I found my driver to drive it out and we came out to California and did some testing for about a week and half. From there, I’ve been out here in Utah for a few days and just getting settled, but yeah, things happened so quickly, it’s crazy.

Yeah, it was like a shoe dropped, huh? When you and I spoke last month while you were back in Florida, man, it seemed and felt like we were going to be locked down for an eternity, didn’t it?

Oh my goodness, for sure. It was a little difficult, I would say, but luckily for me, I was already in a really good position. I was already training and preparing. We rode here in Utah yesterday at a place called Flying Iron Horse Ranch. The Star Yamaha guys got the invite out there and I was able to tag along. There were a few Pro Circuit guys and I think I saw some Honda guys out there. There were quite a few people out there. Man, the scenery out here in Salt Lake is incredible. I love mountains because I grew up in New York. Anytime I get to see some mountains and green and trees and things like that, it is awesome. Florida is so flat and California is usually pretty dry, so the mountains get me excited. I’m kind of stoked that the races are going to be out here and we get to spend some time out here riding on a few different tracks. We get to go back racing, which is just awesome.