“Yes, that’s me, right in the middle going around everybody!” he laughs. “The first moto I was still mid-pack after missing that wreck in the first turn, and I came back up to fourth, which was pretty good considering where I started and all of the fast guys that were there.

“In the second moto I led the whole thing until the white flag, the last lap, and me and Jimmy Lauer got together behind the dam and I tipped over and ended up finishing second,” he explains. “At the time I didn’t know that I was still going to be the winner with a 4-2, and of course by the time I got back my mom had it all figured out!”

This was the first year that Suzuki sponsored the event, and Callihan was only the winner aboard one. After the race he was given a brand new RM125. Afterwards he decided that winter to turn professional, and he and his friend Mike Twigg ended up going down south to race the Florida Winter-AMA Series. After that he raced a handful of 125 Nationals, as mentioned above.

When Loretta Lynn’s started up in 1982, Callihan returned as a Pro-Am and finished eighth in the 125 A Stock class. More than 30 years later he returned again, this time with one of his sons.

“My oldest son, who is 30 now, is into moto as well as NASCAR. We went to Loretta’s together in 2015, which was really fun and special. I mean, how often do you get to go to Loretta Lynn’s with your son? Especially since I went to the first Loretta Lynn’s in 1982, and then 30 years later came back, actually from 2013 to ’15. Those were all cherished memories.”

In 2014 Callihan finished 18th in the Masters +50 class. And of course way back in 1977 he was the AMA 125cc Amateur National Champion, no easy feat. But those old races—the ones before Loretta’s—have largely been overlooked or just plain forgotten by history.

“They have been overlooked because they were just different back then,” says Callihan. “They were a one-day show, you had to be in the A class to be there, and it just didn’t get the notoriety back then that it does now.”

Callihan is right. Coverage in the magazines for amateur motocross back then was almost non-existent, and even Cycle News, which had East, West and Central editions at the time, was inconsistent—the ’77 AMA Amateur National at Lake Sugar Tree, which Callihan won, received a spread in Cycle News East but just one page and one photo in the West editions, and so far those are the only editions that were scanned for the online Cycle News Archive (which, by the way, is a wonderful investment and the best $5 you will ever spend!)

Here’s an added note: Jeff Callihan also won a Youth AMA National back in 1974, when the AMA was running an AMA/Youth National Series, not one-off races. He won the 100cc class at the round at Sparks, Maryland.