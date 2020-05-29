Everyone who wants to race or even be allowed on the premises for the first round back of supercross in Rice-Eccles Stadium will also need to have been tested for COVID-19. Many riders, team members, media members, and personnel took to social media yesterday and this morning to display the lovely feeling of receiving said test. In case you happened to miss it, we’ve got you covered here with all of these posts.
Let’s kick if off with the Weege Show where our own Jason Weigandt may have shed a tear from the eyeball tickling test.
You may have also heard Vurbmoto is making a return. Pioneer Wes Williams stopped defending champion Cooper Webb at his COVID-19 test yesterday to hear Cooper’s thoughts.
Eli Tomac appears to be in a good mood as LeBigUSA caught the 450SX class points leader getting his test done. Whether he's smiling from the testing tickle or he's really just happy about those shiny red plates is unknown.
Le test "Covid-19" est obligatoire pour tout le monde avant de reprendre le Championnat de SX US à Salt Lake City dimanche 31 mai. @elitomac l'a pris avec le sourire. ???? Les photos sont en ligne. La vidéo à 12 h 12. ???????? #supercross #utah #weareback #saison2020 #7courses #LeBigUSA #onlyfrenchmedia @supercrosslive @rice_eccles @stateofsport ???? LeBig
Aaron Plessinger always has a smile on his face and had a good laugh with the tester about the process. "I feel like I can taste it," said Plessinger.
Ken Roczen and Justin Brayton will be staying together during this month in Utah and started the party by laughing at each other's expense. Brayton was tested first and described it as "gnarly" before letting Ken know it's his turn.
Kenny didn't appear to enjoy his turn one bit and had some coughs to go with it. But he did say they should do the other side to make sure.
Chad Reed continues his farewell tour with something he's surely never had to do in his over 250 supercross races. His wife, Ellie, also received the test and neither seemed to enjoy their experience (their kids didn't need testing since they won't be coming to the stadium).
Fredrik Noren returns for JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing and was escorted through the testing line by team manager Jeremy Albrecht. Noren clearly wasn't into it but realized it was a must.
Albrecht also received his test and gave a bit of a glimpse into what the testing station looks like in the parking lot of Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Josh Cartwright will be competing in the 450SX class for the final stretch of the season and seemed like he was doing just fine with his test, but the cough that gets everyone got him at the end.
Logan Karnow was one of the first to be tested a few days ago. It's a drive through test, but he even got out of his truck, in full embrace. He also seems to have handled it the best of everyone.
Bubba Pauli had some wincing the whole way through and even asked the tester if the sample was bloody. It's surprising they can jam something so far in there and not draw blood!
Chris Blose also got his done outside of his vehicle but had a smile on all the way through. Zombie Blose just looks really excited to get back to the races after his big crash at Glendale, Arizona.
Justin Starling didn't post any footage of his test but had a classic response to everyone who had.
Did I even do the Covid test if I didn’t post it... @pulpmx— Justin Starling (@JustinStarling_) May 28, 2020
Kevin Moranz was not having any fun during his test and rubbed his nose when it was over. At least he's back to doing his vlogs during this whole experience.
‼️Bringing The Vlog Back‼️Just got tested here in Salt Lake City as it’s a requirement to be able to compete. I plan to give all the fans an inside look as to what all of us racers will be experiencing throughout this process during the COVID-19 pandemic. Subscribe to my YouTube channel for when I drop episode one of the return of @supercrosslive .
Lane Shaw had to let out a deep breath before being tested and then winced all the way through. Hey, but at least he'll only need to do this once unless he leaves the state!
Chad Saultz didn't post his test but he had an even gnarlier experience as he plowed a deer with his van on the way across the country and needed to switch to a rental truck to finish the drive!
Deer vs. Van ???? I’m hoping all my bad luck is out of the way for this trip... last night around midnight while I was driving to Salt Lake City, unfortunately smoked a deer with the sprinter van and made it Undrivable! Not gonna let it stop me from getting to SLC in time for Covid testing though, I’m currently in a rental pickup with only my bike and gear. I’ve been working hard and wont let this minor incident get in my way ???????? #bucamademe #supercross #utah #solotravel
Kyle Dillin had a laugh at his expense for the process. That twist halfway through the test really seals the whole uncomfortable deal.
FXR/Chaparral Honda team owner Michael Lindsay went through the test with his rider Coty Schock and posted the experience. This tester needed to push a few times to get it all the way in. So much fun!
Align Media's Mike Emery got some photos of the testing sequence as well.
NBC Sports commentator Daniel Blair enjoyed his experience so much that he asked if he could get the other nostril as well.