Racerhead #22

Welcome back to Racerhead, and welcome back to the races! Well, almost. After being on lockdown for more than two months, the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will finally resume in Salt Lake City this Sunday night. The series is going into residency there as a way to complete its championship run even though the country is still not fully reopened due to the coronavirus, which has now taken more than 100,000 people since it first hit in this country. Through a great amount of effort from Feld Entertainment, the series organizer, and also a huge commitment from the riders and race teams to participate under a slew of safety protocols—including no spectators in the stadium—fans all over the world will get to see this title settled on the racetrack, courtesy of NBC, the NBC Sports Network, and NBC Gold.

So where exactly did we leave off? What was going on in supercross in those pre-COVID-19 days, pre-Tiger King, pre-The Last Dance? You know, back before we knew what social distancing meant before we were supposed to wear masks before we realized we were suddenly in a “delivery culture” world? I mean, were Zoom meetings even a thing in mid-March? I know homeschool was, especially in our sport, but now every parent has become a teacher and every dining room a classroom.… So, I went back to the last Racerhead we did before all coronavirus hell broke loose for a refresher.

It was the Friday before the Daytona Supercross. At the time, there were two red plates in the 450SX class, as Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac and Honda’s Ken Roczen were tied in points. The next day, Tomac would run Roczen down in the Daytona main event for the win and the points lead, by three. The winner of the 250SX final at Daytona was something of a surprise: Garrett Marchbanks. The points leader, though, was GEICO Honda’s Chase Sexton. Also, MX Sports Pro Racing had a meeting on that Friday afternoon in the driver’s room at Daytona International Speedway to talk about the upcoming 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, which was set to start on May 16 at Hangtown, followed by Fox Raceway at Pala (May 23) and then Thunder Valley (May 30) in Colorado. Yes, if there had never been a global pandemic, supercross would have been ended four weeks ago and we would be talking about the third round of outdoor motocross in Colorado.