Monster Energy AMA Supercross will resume this weekend with rounds 11 through 17 taking place in Salt Lake City, Utah. The seven made-for-TV events will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network and NBC, depending on the round. The 11th round of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship (Salt Lake City 1 as it's being branded as by the AMA) will take place on Sunday, May 31, at Rice-Eccles Stadium. But you’ll want to check out this schedule before setting your DVR, as the Salt Lake City 1 Supercross will be a day race.

When the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship resumes, things will be different. There will not be track walk for the riders and there will not be fans in the stadium, nor giant group celebrations on the podium the checkered flags. Things probably will not be perfect but Feld Entertainment has worked their butts off to make sure these events will happen safely, with everyone following all necessary precautions they have implemented with the COVID-19 situation. This afternoon, Feld Entertainment released the race day schedule, as you'll see in full below.

The stadium stands will open be open from 7-7:45 a.m. GMT for riders to preview the track. The 250SX East Region group will go out on the track first, at 8 a.m. GMT for their 5 minute/two lap sighting lap. Each qualifying session will begin with this same procedure, allowing riders to adjust to the track since there was no opportunity to walk the track in full before bikes entered the track.

With a 40 rider cap in each class, all 40 riders will qualify for the main program, which will begin at 1:04 p.m. GMT with the two 250SX heat races. Following the 250SX heat races will be the 250SX LCQ at 1:47 p.m. GMT. At 2:04 p.m. GMT, the 450SX Class will have their two heat races, followed by the 450SX LCQ at 2:47 p.m. GMT.

The 250SX main event will have a sighting lap at 2:58 p.m. GMT followed by the gate drop and victory circle.

The 450SX main event will have a sighting lap at 3:26 p.m. GMT followed by the gate drop and victory circle.

Below is the full race day schedule.

Salt Lake City 1 Supercross Race Day Schedule

Note: All Times Local to Salt Lake City, Utah.