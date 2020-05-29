Monster Energy AMA Supercross will resume this weekend with rounds 11 through 17 taking place in Salt Lake City, Utah. The seven made-for-TV events will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network and NBC, depending on the round. The Salt Lake City 1 Supercross will take place on Sunday, May 31, at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Action kicks off with qualifying live from Rice-Eccles Stadium beginning at 12:30 p.m. EST/9:30 a.m. PST on NBC Sports Gold.
NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of Salt Lake City 1 (round 11 – East) beginning at 3 p.m. EST/Noon PST on Sunday. It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold. At 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST, the programming will switch over to NBC.
The fifth round of the 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will also take place this Saturday and Sunday at the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC in Society Hill, South Caroline. GNCC Racing has confirmed there will be a camera crew at this event, therefore you can watch live on RacerTV.com all weekend. The pro quads start at 1 p.m. EST/ 10 a.m. PST on Saturday and pro bikes start at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST on Sunday.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS
TV | Online Schedule
- Supercross
- QualifyingMay 31 - 12:30 PM
- Night ShowMay 31 - 3:00 PM
- Night Show (continued)May 31 - 4:00 PM
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
GNCC
TV | Online Schedule
- GNCC
- Pro ATVsMay 30 - 1:00 PM
- Pro BikesMay 31 - 1:00 PM
2020 Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|226
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|223
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|197
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|195
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|170
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|98
|2
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|88
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|80
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|79
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|65
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|135
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|128
|3
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|122
|4
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|110
|5
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|98
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|120
|2
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|92
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|64
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|60
|5
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|59
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|102
|2
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|98
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|97
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|67
|5
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|56
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|99
|2
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|96
|3
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|81
|4
|Nathan Ferderer
|Columbia Heights, MN
|67
|5
|Michael Delosa
|Gillett, PA
|59
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|120
|2
|Tayla Jones
|96
|3
|Rachael Archer
|78
|4
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|67
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|64
Racer X supercross Preview Shows
Episode 1
Episode 2
Episode 3
Episode 4
Episode 5
Other Links
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
GNCC
Racer X
GNCC racing
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Rice-Eccles Stadium
451 1400 E
Salt Lake City, Utah 84112
Practice & Qualifying — 12:30 p.m. EST
Main Event — 3 p.m. EST
Animated Track Map
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Note: Race Day Schedule for Salt Lake City 1 to come soon. We will update this post once it is available.
GNCC Racing
Sunday, May 31, 2020 - Bikes
6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. | Youth Bike Registration
8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Amateur Bike Registration
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. | Pro Bike Registration
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)