Results Archive
GNCC
The Bulldog
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Ryder Lafferty
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Sun May 31
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sun May 31
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Wed Jun 3
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
Sun Jun 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
Wed Jun 10
Articles
Full Schedule
How To Watch: Salt Lake City 1 and GNCC

How to Watch Salt Lake City 1 and GNCC

May 29, 2020 11:45am

Monster Energy AMA Supercross will resume this weekend with rounds 11 through 17 taking place in Salt Lake City, Utah. The seven made-for-TV events will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network and NBC, depending on the round. The Salt Lake City 1 Supercross will take place on Sunday, May 31, at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Action kicks off with qualifying live from Rice-Eccles Stadium beginning at 12:30 p.m. EST/9:30 a.m. PST on NBC Sports Gold.

NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of Salt Lake City 1 (round 11 – East) beginning at 3 p.m. EST/Noon PST on Sunday. It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold. At 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST, the programming will switch over to NBC.

The fifth round of the 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will also take place this Saturday and Sunday at the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC in Society Hill, South Caroline. GNCC Racing has confirmed there will be a camera crew at this event, therefore you can watch live on RacerTV.com all weekend. The pro quads start at 1 p.m. EST/ 10 a.m. PST on Saturday and pro bikes start at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST on Sunday.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

TV | Online Schedule

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

GNCC

TV | Online Schedule

GNCC TV Schedule

2020 Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States226
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany223
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States197
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States195
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States170
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States98
2Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States88
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States80
4Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States79
5Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States65
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France135
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States128
3Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States122
4Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ United States110
5Alex Martin Millville, MN United States98
Full Standings

GNCC

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States120
2Josh Strang Inverell Australia92
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States64
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States60
5Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States59
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States102
2Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States98
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States97
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States67
5Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand56
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1 Travelers Rest, SC United States99
2Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States96
3 Lynnville, IN United States81
4 Columbia Heights, MN United States67
5 Gillett, PA United States59
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States120
2Tayla Jones Australia96
3Rachael Archer New Zealand78
4Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC United States67
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States64
Full Standings

Racer X supercross Preview Shows

Episode 1

Episode 2

Episode 3

Episode 4

Episode 5

Other Links

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Live Timing

Race Center

450SX Entry List

250SX Entry List

2020 AMA Numbers

2020 Supercross Team Guide

GNCC

Live Timing

Race Center

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline

Instagram — racerxonline

Facebook

GNCC racing

Twitter—@gnccracing

Instagram—@gncc_racing

Facebook

Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Rice-Eccles Stadium
451 1400 E
Salt Lake City, Utah 84112

Practice & Qualifying — 12:30 p.m. EST
Main Event — 3 p.m. EST

Animated Track Map

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Note: Race Day Schedule for Salt Lake City 1 to come soon. We will update this post once it is available.

GNCC Racing

Sunday, May 31, 2020 - Bikes

6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. | Youth Bike Registration
8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Amateur Bike Registration
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. | Pro Bike Registration
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

Read Now
July 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now