250SX East Refresher

Don’t remember where we were in 250SX East action after racing stalled out following Daytona? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Chase Sexton, who’s won two of four races, leads the championship by ten points over Shane McElrath, who won the East Region opener. RJ Hampshire is currently third in points, but won’t be racing due to a recent surgery to repair knee damage. Garrett Marchbanks holds fourth, and had a breakout ride when he won convincingly in Daytona. He’s 19 points out of the lead. There are five 250SX East rounds remaining, which is plenty of time for the guys to make moves on Sexton, but it won’t be easy—the GEICO Honda rider looked incredible in the first half of the season. Spicing things up is the return of McElrath’s teammate, Colt Nichols, who hasn’t raced this year due to a shoulder injury. For more on Nichols, read our interview with him from earlier this week. Check back to RacerXOnline.com soon for a full refresher on the 250SX East Region. –Aaron Hansel

450SX Refresher

Things couldn’t have been much tighter up front in the 450SX Class when the season temporarily stopped. Following Atlanta, both Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen were tied for the lead. Tomac won the following week in Daytona, and as a result sits just three points ahead of Roczen. Tomac has five wins, Roczen has three, Cooper Webb has one, and Justin Barcia has won. Webb and Barcia sit third and fourth, but they’re facing a 29 and 31-point deficits, respectively. It’s anyone’s guess what will happen between Tomac and Roczen, but Webb and Barcia are going to need some help if they want a shot at the title. In fact, even if either of them won every single remaining race it still wouldn’t be enough guarantee the championship. But, you never know what might happen when the gate drops! –Hansel

Won for Nine

Adam Cianciarulo hasn’t won a race yet this season, but he’s been close several times. The Monster Energy Kawasaki pilot battled hard for the win with Barcia at the season opener, has finished second twice, and has led 37 laps. He’s also been incredibly dominant during qualifying. A broken collarbone, suffered in Arlington, put his season on hold, but he’s back at it and ready to pick up where he left off. Will the rookie get his first 450SX win when the season resumes on Sunday? –Hansel