We. Are. Back. I am so excited for racing to return! After two long months, Monster Energy AMA Supercross will see the most aggressive timeline ever offered up. Seven rounds in three weeks sounds both insane and incredible. Salt Lake City will host the supercross bonanza and, as one of the lucky few who will be there to witness it, I am counting down the hours. As for SLC round one, let’s take a look at Sunday’s track layout.

Dirty Little Secrets

There has been talk of an “easy” layout to welcome riders back to the series. In examining the track map, I think that is a fair assessment, although that is always subject to steepness in angles and jumps and whoops. An unsuspecting rhythm section could become very difficult based on how the jumps are built. Similarly, the two whoops sections could become particularly tricky with temperatures soaring into the 90s [Note: the race will be a day race—more info on that soon]. That hot sun will harden the dirt and reduce traction, creating wheelspin off each individual whoop. If the whoops are small and round, this won’t be a big deal, but if they sharpen, watch for mayhem.

The start straight runs the length of Rice-Eccles Stadium and long-time Staging Area readers will know that I prefer a long start with a wide 180-degree first turn. The first turn sends riders immediately into back-to-back rhythm sections. In the first, I think there is an opportunity for a very efficient line. If riders can triple up out of the first turn, they can then carry momentum into a 3-3 out of the whole section. The tough part of this is that the first triple is somewhat of a tabletop, forcing riders to either clear the whole thing or at least carry the front tire high enough to drop in before the next take-off. This first 3 could be a very technical aspect of an otherwise “easy” track layout. If this 3 in becomes viable, watch for the oxygen deprived 250s to struggle to make this work out of a flat turn.