What made you want to start racing dirt bikes?

I just started liking it. I always liked to go fast. I feel like it was just something that was just in me, that I just wanted to do. My first year going to Loretta’s I won my regional, then I broke my foot when I hit a fence so I didn’t do so good at the national. Then the next year I won every moto on the PW and the championship. I got on the podium and started thanking weird sponsors. I even made one up. It was like, Tire Lube. It was just hilarious because I really just saw the other people on the interviews and just started doing it like them, even if they weren’t my sponsors or even a real company.

I saw that Travis Pastrana and J-Law have come up and ride with you?

Yeah. Jason started coming over, he grew up just down the street. He has really good technique. I’ve learned a few things off him. He always keeps his leg real high. He likes to cut down on berms and run different lines that people most likely wouldn’t think of. Then we had a little pit bike race on the pit bike track and I built with the skid steer and I took him out. It was pretty funny. Travis came out the year he rode MXoN and he rode both bikes. There’s this one huge sand sweeper that we have and it gets like five-foot tall rollers in one day. He hit that thing. It’s a downhill and it goes back uphill, and he hit that thing wide open. He was pulling roll-offs while hitting the rollers going through the turn. I went to his house after that and tried to backflip too. I kept bailing once I’d get upside-down. I kept thinking that I’d hit my head on the ramp. I wasn’t even close. I was just scared. At our property we have a 120-foot tabletop. It was pouring rain and I was on the 65 and I kept hitting it. I hit it before him, and then I pulled him over. I said, “I want to hit the 120 behind you.” He’s like, “No, I don’t want to get landed on.” So then he followed me off of it and he actually almost landed on me because he hit it so much faster than me.