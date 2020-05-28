450SX
Max Anstie – ANKLE | OUT
Comment: Anstie is back on the bike after having surgery on his Achilles Tendon but is focusing on being 100 percent ready for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. He’s out for the rest of supercross.
Justin Bogle – CONCUSSION | OUT
Comment: A big concussion in Glendale put Bogle out of action. He’s not ready to race yet and will miss the rest of supercross.
Justin Brayton – HAND | IN
Comment: Brayton is ready to go after breaking his left hand in Daytona and has already undergone testing for COVID-19 in Utah.
Adam Cianciarulo – COLLARBONE | IN
Comment: Cianciarulo is ready to go after breaking his collarbone in Arlington. For more information, check out this interview we did with him earlier this week.
Kyle Cunningham – SHOULDER | IN
Comment: Cunningham recently started riding again, and although he’s only had a handful of days back on the bike, he’s in for Salt Lake City.
Vann Martin – KNEE, TOES | OUT
Comment: Martin suffered a torn ACL, a torn patella tendon, a broken big toe, and two broken metatarsals in St. Louis. He had surgery to fix his ACL a few weeks ago and is now on the mend.
Marvin Musquin – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Musquin hurt his knee before the season and isn’t ready to race yet. He’s out for supercross.
Fredrik Noren – LEG | IN
Comment: Noren broke his tibia in St. Louis but has since healed up and is ready to race.
Zach Osborne – RIB, LUNGS, WRIST | IN
Comment: Osborne is ready to go after sustaining a broken rib, bruised lungs, broken wrist, and five broken vertebrae earlier this season.
View this post on Instagram
For those asking, with the limited amount of time back on the bike and the limited amount of riding I’d get during Sx, I’ve made the decision to focus 100% on mx and be ready to play when the time comes... I appreciate the kind words and the team 17 fans, We will be back ???????? @jgrmx @scottmotosports @alpinestars @ridecannondale @wristbraceguy @suzukicycles @pirellimx @just1racing
Joey Savatgy – FOOT | OUT
Comment: Savatgy hasn’t raced this season due to a broken heel sustained in Australia. He’s out for supercross and is focusing on being ready for the nationals.
Broc Tickle – HAND | IN
Comment: Tickle broke his hand in Arlington but he’s recovered and is in for Salt Lake City.
250SX EAST
Chris Blose – CONCUSSION, HIP, ARM/WRIST, LIVER, RIBS | IN
Comment: Zombie Blose will return to racing after a serious crash in Glendale left him with a concussion, fractured right hip, broken right radius, dislocated wrist, broken left ribs, and a lacerated liver.
Joey Crown – COLLARBONE, CONCUSSION | OUT
Comment: Crown originally thought he’d be ready to race after breaking his collarbone on press day in Atlanta, but is still feeling the effects of a concussion suffered in the same crash.
Nick Gaines – HAND | IN
Comment: Gaines broke his hand in Daytona, and although we weren’t able to reach him directly, it appears from his Instagram that he’s in for Utah.
RJ Hampshire – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Hampshire opted to have surgery after the season was put on hold to repair knee damage. He’s out for the rest of supercross, but the team hopes he’ll be back at some point for the nationals.
Colt Nichols – SHOULDER | IN
Comment: Nichols is ready to get back to racing after a dislocated shoulder in October put him on the sidelines. For more in-depth information on his recovery, check out this interview from earlier this week.
Kyle Peters – HAND | IN
Comment: Peters is ready to go after breaking a bone in his hand in Arlington.
Jerry Robin – HAND | IN
Comment: Robin broke a bone in his hand in Daytona but is now ready to race. He’s in for Salt Lake City.
View this post on Instagram
Lap around @teamvineymx breaking in the race bike ???? super excited to head to Utah next week and finish out this season strong! @aeopowersports @canvas_mx @deftfamily @fcc_motosports @6dhelmets @adeptcreativeco @ridedunlop @officialvortexek @husqvarnamotorcyclesusa @bolt_motorcycle_hardware @alpinestarsmx @odigrips @motoseat @polarglobal @royscyclery @racetechinc @acerbisusa @fmf73 @purekanaactionsports @motorexusa @worksconnection @dango_design @dubyausa
Jordon Smith – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Smith crashed in Daytona and tore his ACL. He’s had surgery but is expected to miss the rest of 2020.
250SX WEST
Next 250SX West Region race: June 10, 2020 – Salt Lake City 4 Supercross
Christian Craig – HAND, FINGER | IN
Comment: Craig fractured bones in his hand and finger in Glendale but is now ready to race. He’s in for Salt Lake City.
Jacob Hayes – FEMUR, KNEES, WRIST | OUT
Comment: Hayes crashed big recently and sustained a compound femur break, shattered knees, and a fractured wrist. He’s out for the foreseeable future.
View this post on Instagram
Ughhh unfortunately I had a big one yesterday. Leaving me with a compounded femur, shattered knee caps and small fracture in my wrist. It sucks as I have never felt better on a supercross track and was ready to make a statement in Slc and get a shot at a factory ride for 21. We have been pushing to find the extra pace and it bit me.. one more surgery remaining on my wrist and we will be on our way to recovery, thanks for all the messages and calls!
Hunter Lawrence – SHOULDER | IN
Comment: The elder Lawrence brother is in for his supercross debut.
Jett Lawrence – HEAD, COLLARBONE | IN
Comment: Lawrence is ready to go for Salt Lake City.
Mitchell Oldenburg – KNEE | IN
Comment: Oldenburg suffered a partial tear in his ACL and tore his meniscus while practicing earlier this year. We checked in with him this week and he said his knee is great, and that he’s in for Salt Lake City.
Coty Schock – ARMS | IN
Comment: Schock is ready to race after breaking a broken radius bone in each arm.
Justin Thompson – FOOT | OUT
Comment: Thompson tore a ligament in his foot in Daytona and is still on the mend. He’s out for supercross.