450SX

Max Anstie – ANKLE | OUT

Comment: Anstie is back on the bike after having surgery on his Achilles Tendon but is focusing on being 100 percent ready for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. He’s out for the rest of supercross.

Justin Bogle – CONCUSSION | OUT

Comment: A big concussion in Glendale put Bogle out of action. He’s not ready to race yet and will miss the rest of supercross.

Justin Brayton – HAND | IN

Comment: Brayton is ready to go after breaking his left hand in Daytona and has already undergone testing for COVID-19 in Utah.