Hunter Lawrence To Join Us On Racer X Instagram Live Video May 28

During this racing shutdown, current and retired have lined up for interviews with our Jason Weigandt via Instagram Live. Racing is almost back, but we're lining up another rider before we get there.

Tonight, May 28, GEICO Honda's Hunter Lawrence will join Weigandt on the Racer X Instagram for an Instagram Live video at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST. Wegiandt will chat with the Australian about making his Monster Energy AMA Supercross debut, what he's been up to in quarantine, he'll probably smack talk his brother Jett, and more.

You can watch the interview on the Racer X Instagram account live as it happens, or you can watch them as Instagram IGTV posts afterwards on our Instagram page. We will also embed the video interview below once it is completed.