Results Archive
GNCC
The Bulldog
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Ryder Lafferty
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Sun May 31
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sun May 31
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Wed Jun 3
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
Sun Jun 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
Wed Jun 10
Articles
Full Schedule

Hunter Lawrence To Join Us On Racer X Instagram Live Video May 28

May 28, 2020 4:15pm
Hunter Lawrence To Join Us On Racer X Instagram Live Video May 28

During this racing shutdown, current and retired have lined up for interviews with our Jason Weigandt via Instagram Live. Racing is almost back, but we're lining up another rider before we get there.

Tonight, May 28, GEICO Honda's Hunter Lawrence will join Weigandt on the Racer X Instagram for an Instagram Live video at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST. Wegiandt will chat with the Australian about making his Monster Energy AMA Supercross debut, what he's been up to in quarantine, he'll probably smack talk his brother Jett, and more.

You can watch the interview on the Racer X Instagram account live as it happens, or you can watch them as Instagram IGTV posts afterwards on our Instagram page. We will also embed the video interview below once it is completed.

Read Now
July 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now