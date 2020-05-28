Results Archive
GNCC
The Bulldog
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Ryder Lafferty
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Sun May 31
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sun May 31
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Wed Jun 3
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
Sun Jun 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
Wed Jun 10
Articles
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: The 250s

Exhaust Podcast The 250s

May 28, 2020 2:55pm
by:

While the ever-close 450SX title fight in Monster Energy AMA Supercross will gather most of the attention, Salt Lake City will also host seven rounds of 250SX action. Jason Weigandt grabbed up seven 250SX riders to get their take on the break, their Utah plans, and more, for a pair of podcasts.

Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha teammates Shane McElrath and Justin Cooper are second in the 250SX East and 250SX West standings, respectively, but both want more as Monster Energy Supercross resumes. Weigandt talks to both about their training during the break, their schedule while in Utah, and McElrath gets deep about life during COVID-19 times. During the break, Shane was actually ready to start driving for DoorDash!

Then, Weigandt checks in with defending 250SX East Region Champion—and current points leader—Chase Sexton, including his Utah plans, and the "secret weapon" that helped him with riding tips during the break. Then, a four-pack of supercross rookies joins Weigandt to talk about what they've learned. It's Jett Lawrence, Jalek Swoll, Jo Shimoda, and Derek Drake, all looking forward to the 2.0 version of their first supercross season.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

Watch the archives of our latest Instagram Live videos (including the Sexton, McElrath, Cooper, and supercross rookies interviews) which we have embeded in the posts below:

Recommended Reading

Read Now
July 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now