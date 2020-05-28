While the ever-close 450SX title fight in Monster Energy AMA Supercross will gather most of the attention, Salt Lake City will also host seven rounds of 250SX action. Jason Weigandt grabbed up seven 250SX riders to get their take on the break, their Utah plans, and more, for a pair of podcasts.

Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha teammates Shane McElrath and Justin Cooper are second in the 250SX East and 250SX West standings, respectively, but both want more as Monster Energy Supercross resumes. Weigandt talks to both about their training during the break, their schedule while in Utah, and McElrath gets deep about life during COVID-19 times. During the break, Shane was actually ready to start driving for DoorDash!

Then, Weigandt checks in with defending 250SX East Region Champion—and current points leader—Chase Sexton, including his Utah plans, and the "secret weapon" that helped him with riding tips during the break. Then, a four-pack of supercross rookies joins Weigandt to talk about what they've learned. It's Jett Lawrence, Jalek Swoll, Jo Shimoda, and Derek Drake, all looking forward to the 2.0 version of their first supercross season.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.