Results Archive
GNCC
The Bulldog
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Ryder Lafferty
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Sun May 31
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sun May 31
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Wed Jun 3
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
Sun Jun 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
Wed Jun 10
Articles
Full Schedule

Eli Tomc to Appear on NBC Sports Network with Mike Tirico Today at 12:50 pm EST

May 28, 2020 12:15pm | by:
Eli Tomc to Appear on NBC Sports Network with Mike Tirico Today at 12:50 pm EST

Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac will be a guest on today’s Lunch Talk Live on the NBC Sports Network. At 12:50 pm EST/9:50 a.m. PST, Tomac will meet chat with NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico, who covers a wide range of sports for the network.

According to a press release on the NBC Sports Group website, the show be broadcast as an encore at 3 p.m. EST/Noon PST and will be available on Tirico’s podcast:

The hour-long show airs weekdays at Noon ET on NBCSN, with an encore at 3 p.m. ET, and streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Select content and interviews will additionally be hosted on NBC Sports’ YouTube channel and social media platforms. The full show will also be available on The Mike Tirico Podcast.

Read Now
July 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now