Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac will be a guest on today’s Lunch Talk Live on the NBC Sports Network. At 12:50 pm EST/9:50 a.m. PST, Tomac will meet chat with NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico, who covers a wide range of sports for the network.

According to a press release on the NBC Sports Group website, the show be broadcast as an encore at 3 p.m. EST/Noon PST and will be available on Tirico’s podcast: