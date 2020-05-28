Custom Upfits, Road 2 Recovery Create Custom Trailer Sweepstakes to Support Brian Moreau

Brian Moreau is an 18-year-old Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM rider who recently suffered a big injury. Moreau broke his C7 section of his vertebrae on February 15, 2020, at the Tampa Supercross round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championships, in Tampa Florida.

Custom Upfits is joining forces with Road 2 Recovery to support Moreau. Custom Upfits owner Todd Ford and Moreau are designing a custom 7×14 Moto Trailer, which Custom Upfits is donating to Moreau's cause.

“We don’t only pride ourselves in providing the best quality products, but we also pride ourselves in caring about others,” said Ford.

With that said, Custom Upfits has designed a Brian Moreau Sticker pack that can be purchased at customupfits.com. All sticker proceeds will go to Brian through Road 2 Recovery. In addition, each purchase is an entrance ticket to the sweepstakes. The more tickets each contestant purchases, the better chance he/she will win. The drawing of the giveaway will be held live on Custom Upfits’s Instagram account (@customupfits) at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST on July 4, 2020.

“We are doing this to support Brian, at the same time we are giving our customers a chance to win our amazing custom moto trailer,” said Ford.

For more information, visit www.customupfits.com.