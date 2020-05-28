Jett Lawrence was a sensation in the early rounds of 250SX West, famously leading nearly all of his third career supercross race, Anaheim 2, before getting passed on the last lap by Dylan Ferrandis, and then crashing out. The break gave him time to heal a broken collarbone, and then get back to work under the watch of 1984 Supercross Champion Jonny O’Mara. Can the 16-year-old Lawrence make big gains quickly? You’d better believe it.

“Um, yeah, I’d say so. Hopefully!,” he says with hesitation, but then lays out a solid case. “I can’t really say much because I’m the one riding and I don’t notice a big difference. Lap times? Yeah. Consistency? That’s better. Whoops? I’ve got them a lot smoother now, I’m not missing any whoops with the front wheel. I’m a lot more skilled in those so I haven’t had any endos lately, so that’s good. I feel like I made another step in speed. A few months ago I feel like I got back up to where I was at A2, and then after that I made another step in speed. I feel like I’m more…wiser? Is that a word? I’ve learned from my mistake in A2 and other stuff. Knowing when to be patient and knowing when to go fast.”

You can watch the archive of our Instagram Live video from Monday with the rookies below: