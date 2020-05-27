Feld Entertainment announced on May 14 that seven Monster Energy AMA Supercross events would take place at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, to complete the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship in full. The championship will resume on Sunday, May 31, with the Salt Lake City 1 Supercross (round 11 of the championship).

Below are the pre-entry lists for the 450SX and 250SX East Region Classes for the Salt Lake City 1 Supercross, as of today (May 27, 2020).

Note: These pre-entry lists are not final and are subject to change before race day begins on Sunday.

450sx