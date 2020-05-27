Results Archive
Salt Lake City 1 Pre-Entry Lists For 450SX, 250SX East

May 27, 2020 9:45pm | by:
Salt Lake City 1 Pre-Entry Lists For 450SX, 250SX East

Feld Entertainment announced on May 14 that seven Monster Energy AMA Supercross events would take place at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, to complete the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship in full. The championship will resume on Sunday, May 31, with the Salt Lake City 1 Supercross (round 11 of the championship).

Below are the pre-entry lists for the 450SX and 250SX East Region Classes for the Salt Lake City 1 Supercross, as of today (May 27, 2020).

Note: These pre-entry lists are not final and are subject to change before race day begins on Sunday.

450sx

The 450SX entry list for the Salt Lake City 1 Supercross, as of May 27, 2020.
250sx east region

The 250SX East Region entry list for the Salt Lake City 1 Supercross, as of May 27, 2020.
