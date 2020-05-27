The fifth issue in 2020 of a monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and WorldSBK as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

In OTOR #199

Where is the buzz? Off-road electric bikes: Where are they and where’s the racing?! We speak to some of the brands and figures inside the ‘know’ to see if there is still energy in the batteries.

MXGP’s most exciting rider? An eccentric, unconventional but thrilling and exciting prospect is making his first steps in Grand Prix in 2020: could #303 be an unlikely adrenaline shot for MX2?

5 moments that rocked MotoGP: Neil Morrison picks five incidents that helped move the turning path of MotoGP through particular seasons. See if you agree with his selection…Roberts’ greatest ride.

Not on a 500, not even in Europe: Following on from Kenny Roberts’ starring role in our Silverstone feature last month Roland Brown looks at his finest ever race.