Really? No interaction between the media and the riders and teams?

Yes, it appears so. Feld has worked hard with the state of Utah to get back to racing and one of the conditions is trying to limit exposure for the athletes and teams with other people. Essentially a race team will be one “bubble” and allowed only to interact with each other. A team can be a 10-person group, but that group of 10 can’t interact with another group of 10. Stadium staff is a bubble, Feld staff, the TV crew, timing and scoring people, etc. They’re all in different groups. The media will be another “bubble.” Feld will try to work with us to get us quotes, virtual press conferences and other stuff. I’m good with all this but that leads me to my next question…

2. How am I gonna get my coffee?

Yeah, I’m serious. This is a big part of my day and it seems like I can’t do this anymore. Mitch Payton was on the PulpMX Show and mentioned setting up a table ten feet off his canopy where I can get filled up [Editor’s note: Mitch, please do this. I will be glad to come visit this table. –Weege]. A team manager that shall go nameless but whose name rhymes with “Schmil Shahn” said he would meet me out back of his truck and pass me a coffee. With both of us wearing masks of course. Stay tuned to see how this all works out.

3. But....but…but…won’t you be with riders in hotels, possibly going e-biking with them and maybe having them as guests on some podcast shows?

Yes, but much like we seem to ignore the hundreds of people packed close together waiting for a Costco to open but yet we can’t get a haircut, I think we’re gonna ignore this kind of stuff. I’m happy to have racing back and don’t want to rock the boat here, moving on…

4. This thing seriously favors Eli Tomac holding onto his 450SX points lead right?

Uhhh, yeah. He’s close to home, he’s used to training and riding at elevation, and the dirt is probably similar so, yes, he has to be rubbing his hands together like Gargamel concocting his latest plan to kidnap Papa Smurf.