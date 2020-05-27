How’s the riding feeling? Are you back where you were or are you just waiting to see how it shakes out in Utah?

A little of both. I feel like I’ve done things right with this. It’s kind of tough to get the intensity up on supercross. The first two or three weeks we were just trying to find our stride and trying to put the track together. Then, slowly, the intensity starts to build and you start getting a little faster. At first I was just getting a big slice of humble pie every time I rode. Riding with Shane [McElrath] and Justin Cooper, they were going extremely fast! I was like a fish out of water almost. But just like with anything, it starts to come back. We were doing some really good motos with those guys and they were really helping me get up to speed. Without them I probably would have been a little lost with trying to figure some things out. I’m really happy with the progress we’ve made, especially in the past two or three weeks. It’s been pretty substantial. I’m happy and I just kind of want to go out there and send it, to be honest. I have nothing to lose, I’m not in the championship hunt. Hopefully I can help Shane out if I can run the pace. These guys have been in race mode and will be tough to beat, but I’m going to go give it my all and try to win some races.

So you’re not treating this like a warm-up for the Nationals or anything. You’re going there to compete for real.

Yeah. But, it’s always different when you get there too. Practicing is one thing, a lot of people can go fast at a practice track, but when you go race, things can happen really quickly. There’s a lot going on. I know it’ll be a bit of a learning curve getting my feet wet and being behind the gate again, but I definitely feel like, with my speed and fitness and everything, I’ll be able to go and at least battle. I’m in shape and the bike is working really good for me right now, and the intensity has really started coming back in the last few weeks. I’m really happy about that. I definitely want to try to go win some races. Like I said, I’m not in the championship so I have no real reason to try to be cautious about anything. I just want to swing for the fences and see what happens.

This has to be the strangest recovery you’ve ever had. COVID-19 has changed what you can and can’t do, where you can and can’t go, now you’re coming back for supercross in basically June, two races a week, and no fans. Do you think about any of that?

It is what it is, everyone’s in the same boat and we all have to deal with it. But at the same time it is going to be weird. Usually we’re already racing outdoors. It’s definitely going to be a little different. It’s going to be hot and we’re at altitude a little bit. I think our very first race is a day race on Sunday and it’s going to be like 95 degrees. It’s going to be hot, and that’s not something that’s normal for supercross. It’s going to be different. I think one of the reasons I like supercross so much is the night program. You have the fireworks, the opening ceremonies are going off, and the fans are going crazy. There’s electricity, it’s such a cool feeling when you’re at a normal supercross. I’m definitely going to miss that side of it, and having the fans present giving you an extra edge. But we’re all in the same boat, and either way I’m blessed I even get to go race. The circumstance sucks, I wish it wasn’t the way it is, but all things considered it worked out for me to get to go race five races instead of zero. I want to take the opportunity and run with it, get things moving, then step into outdoors and take off from there.